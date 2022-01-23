Visit makes strong impression on Florida linebacker signee Shemar James

Florida hosted one of its top signees from the early signing period on campus this weekend in four-star Mobile, Alabama, linebacker Shemar James. The No. 63 player in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 6 overall linebacker per the 247Sports Composite, James was originally committed to Florida before he decommitted in October. He was considered a Georgia or Alabama lean for the team before ultimately rejoining the class.

This weekend was his first chance to visit campus with the new staff in place, and it seems that the experience helped reaffirm his decision.

“It was fun,” James said, per 247Sports Blake Alderman. “Just getting to know the new staff and the new guys they have inside here. (The highlight) was probably Chief Borders being my host. He brings a lot of energy. Probably the first night we went to Spurriers. The was a good dinner.

“It was really just soothing to know that I wouldn’t hear that recruiting pitch that everybody sells you on. It was really just me coming back to Gainesville and enjoying my time here.”

He also had the opportunity to meet with his future position coach in inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, one of the newer on-field hires who comes from North Carolina. James had positive things to say about Bateman and the other coaches he talked to.

“You can tell that he cares a lot about the position and about his players,” he said. “I feel that all weekend.

“I spent a lot of time around Coach (Jay) Bateman, Coach (Jamar) Chaney, and Coach (Patrick) Toney. They said I would be playing both inside linebackers, mike and will. They said they want to blitz me a lot and put me in space and show off my versatility.”

For James, the visit wasn’t just about himself. He took some time to recruit some of the other prospects that were on campus, including one of the top uncommitted players on Florida’s radar.

“I was in the ear of Max (Brown) the quarterback committed to Central Michigan and Jacoby Mathews,” he said. “I feel like we have a pretty good shot. We’ll see.”

James was a big early recruiting win for coach Billy Napier, and it seems the trip to Gainesville to meet with the staff only reinforced his pledge to the Gators.

