Visit Grand Forks awards $40,000 to Grand Forks tournaments and events

Nov. 27—GRAND FORKS — Visit Greater Grand Forks has awarded $40,000 to local organizations and businesses to help support upcoming competitions and events.

Four times a year, Visit Greater Grand Forks opens applications for local organizations to receive support in attracting new events, expanding events, and events that would make significant impacts on Grand Forks' economy. The funds can be used for marketing and hospitality costs for the event and Visit Greater Grand Forks also helps organizations in the creation of marketing materials and related material, like guides and vouchers.

"The goal is to make these events desirable to both residents and visitors to make the successful event you need," said Julie Rygg, executive director of Visit Greater Grand Forks. "(Additionally, it can) generate economic impact to our community from those visiting our community and provide quality of life for our local residents."

According to Visit Greater Grand Forks, this round of events that have received funds are projected to bring a $6.6 million economic impact to Grand Forks. Some of the organizations that funds were the Grand Forks Youth Hockey Association for its upcoming tournaments, Green Wave Robotics for upcoming tournaments, and the Center for Rural Health for upcoming conferences.

Each organization received between $750 and $3,000 per event for an average of $1,800 per event. Twenty-three events received funding across 14 organizations. The next deadline for applications is Jan. 15, 2024, The application, criteria and marketing plans can be found by contacting Julie Rygg,

julie@visitgrandforks.com

or calling 701-746-0444.

"Visit Greater Grand Forks is proud to manage this program and grateful to the city of Grand Forks for the partnership," Rygg said. "Events bring millions of dollars into our community and significantly contribute to the quality of life for local residents."