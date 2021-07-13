Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Shaun Torrente, 2018 & 2019 F1 World Champion to Pilot the Hellkats 32’ “Fulgura I” Sport Widebody Catamaran

Equipped with Vision Marine’s Proprietary Powertrain Technology, E-Motion™

MONTREAL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce today that the Company will partner with Shaun Torrente of Shaun Torrente Racing to pilot the Hellkats 32’ Super-Sport Widebody Catamaran, equipped with a twin application of Vision Marine’s groundbreaking E-Motion™ powertrain system.



Shaun Torrente is an integral part of our plan to achieve the world’s fastest electric boat, powered by E-Motion™, the world’s most powerful electric outboard. Mr. Torrente will apply his experience as a multi-series World Powerboat Champion and manufacturer of marine components, to work jointly with Vision Marine and HellKats Powerboats to design the lower unit section of the engine, in addition to assisting with rigging, fabrication, and setup of the boat in order to shatter the world speed record. Mr. Torrente will pilot the Hellkats 32’ widebody boat for the world speed record attempt. Mr. Torrente’s knowledge and expertise in racing, custom fabrication and machining capabilities make him an invaluable asset in the research and development of the world’s fastest electric powered catamarans.

Mr. Torrente’s racing career began in the United States when he was 15 years of age, going on to become an SST-120 (F2) World Champion twice in 2002 and 2003, before moving up and winning the North American F1 Championship three times. Mr. Torrente’s first full Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship season was in 2011, with Team Qatar. From 52 starts, Mr. Torrente finished on the podium fourteen times, winning nine races, and qualifying for pole position nine times.

The Florida native finished runner up in the world title competition in 2013 and 2016, and on two occasions placed third overall. After three terms with Qatar, he joined the Victory Team at the Grand Prix of France in 2015, before moving to Team Abu Dhabi at the end of 2017.

Story continues

In 2018, Mr. Torrente was crowned Formula 1 Powerboat World Champion, winning the title, and repeating that success the following year with Team Abu Dhabi. Additionally, Mr. Torrente throttled the Team Abu Dhabi XCAT offshore race boat in 2018, winning the 2018 XCAT World Powerboat Championship, making him the only racer to win both major UIM world powerboat championships titles in the same year.

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc., strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Our flagship outboard powertrain (“E-Motion™”) is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. Our E-Motion™ and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational power boats to customers. The design and technology applied to our boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorboat.

About Hellkats Powerboats

We are a leading boat manufacturer, specializing in powerboats and using the latest advancements with the infusion of fiberglass and core construction in our hulls and decks. We use state-of-the-art materials in all our powerboats. Our company motto is not only to have a good looking and fast catamaran, but one that is safe and is built with the best labor and material in the market.

We are a leading performance catamaran boat builder in South Florida. Our most popular performance is a 30’ Sport Catamaran that as of January 2020, holds the unofficial record for being the fastest 30’/44’ small tunnel catamaran that has run up to speeds of 124 mph.

About Shaun Torrente Racing

Shaun Torrente Racing (STR) designs and manufactures innovative products born from racing, applied to the high-performance powerboat segment, including the billet adjustable STR X-Act Bracket. STR recently acquired the GSR High Performance Catamaran Driving School, a full 1–2-day course accredited by all major insurance companies, taught by Shaun Torrente himself. Shaun takes each student through a comprehensive class that covers everything from maintenance to docking and high-speed maneuvers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are outside of Vision Marine’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Vision Marine’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the year ended August 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Vision Marine’s periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. https://visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Investor and Company Contact:



Bruce Nurse

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

(800) 871-4274

bn@v-mti.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

800-RED-CHIP (733-2447) or 407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com



