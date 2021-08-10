Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021

Revenues Q2 of $819 million.



Gross margin Q2 of 28.0%.

Operating margin Q2 of 15.3%.

EPS Q2 of $0.64; adjusted EPS of $0.61.

Free Cash for the trailing 12 months Q2 of $230 million.

Guidance Q3 2021 for revenues of $810 to $850 million and at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at Q2 exchange rates.

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $819.1 million, compared to $764.6 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $581.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $93.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $71.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $24.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.61, $0.46, and $0.18 for the fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021, April 3, 2021, and July 4, 2020, respectively.

Commenting on results for the second quarter 2021, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the second quarter of 2021, the steep upturn of our business that began in October of last year continued unbroken. Sales at this time are limited by our capacity. Inventory turns of Vishay’s products at distribution increased again in all regions compared to the previous quarter. Sales to the industrial markets reached record levels.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the third quarter 2021 we guide for revenues in the range of $810 to $850 million at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at the exchange rates of Q2 2021.”

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) July 3, 2021 Fiscal quarters ended

April 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 Net revenues $ 819,120 $ 764,632 $ 581,717 Costs of products sold* 589,848 561,683 451,047 Gross profit 229,272 202,949 130,670 Gross margin 28.0 % 26.5 % 22.5 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 103,900 105,685 89,127 Restructuring and severance costs - - 743 Operating income 125,372 97,264 40,800 Operating margin 15.3 % 12.7 % 7.0 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,443 ) (4,376 ) (8,430 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (1,146 ) Other (3,749 ) (5,731 ) (1,484 ) Total other income (expense) - net (8,192 ) (10,107 ) (11,060 ) Income before taxes 117,180 87,157 29,740 Income tax expense 23,799 15,514 4,845 Net earnings 93,381 71,643 24,895 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 189 208 242 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 93,192 $ 71,435 $ 24,653 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.64 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.64 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 145,017 144,968 144,846 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,445 145,463 145,170 Cash dividends per share $ 0.095 $ 0.095 $ 0.095 * The fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $923 and $(747), respectively.







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 Net revenues $ 1,583,752 $ 1,194,558 Costs of products sold* 1,151,531 916,648 Gross profit 432,221 277,910 Gross margin 27.3 % 23.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 209,585 188,959 Restructuring and severance costs - 743 Operating income 222,636 88,208 Operating margin 14.1 % 7.4 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,819 ) (16,982 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (4,066 ) Other (9,480 ) (1,286 ) Total other income (expense) - net (18,299 ) (22,334 ) Income before taxes 204,337 65,874 Income tax expense 39,313 13,595 Net earnings 165,024 52,279 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 397 407 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 164,627 $ 51,872 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.14 $ 0.36 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.13 $ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 144,992 144,818 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,453 145,232 Cash dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 * The six fiscal months ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4,053 and $(430), respectively.







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 726,759 $ 619,874 Short-term investments 129,035 158,476 Accounts receivable, net 398,651 338,632 Inventories: Finished goods 144,993 120,792 Work in process 218,414 201,259 Raw materials 144,472 126,200 Total inventories 507,879 448,251 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 149,346 132,103 Total current assets 1,911,670 1,697,336 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 75,547 76,231 Buildings and improvements 636,540 641,041 Machinery and equipment 2,745,465 2,732,771 Construction in progress 91,386 86,520 Allowance for depreciation (2,633,944 ) (2,593,398 ) 914,994 943,165 Right of use assets 107,426 102,440 Goodwill 157,991 158,183 Other intangible assets, net 61,799 66,795 Other assets 196,903 186,554 Total assets $ 3,350,783 $ 3,154,473







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 224,226 $ 196,203 Payroll and related expenses 151,668 141,034 Lease liabilities 21,542 22,074 Other accrued expenses 210,061 182,642 Income taxes 31,617 20,470 Total current liabilities 639,114 562,423 Long-term debt less current portion 454,031 394,886 U.S. transition tax payable 110,681 125,438 Deferred income taxes 1,869 1,852 Long-term lease liabilities 91,880 86,220 Other liabilities 105,631 104,356 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 288,159 300,113 Total liabilities 1,691,365 1,575,288 Redeemable convertible debentures - 170 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,271 13,256 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,346,132 1,409,200 Retained earnings 296,629 138,990 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (221 ) 13,559 Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,657,021 1,576,215 Noncontrolling interests 2,397 2,800 Total equity 1,659,418 1,579,015 Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity $ 3,350,783 $ 3,154,473







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 Operating activities Net earnings $ 165,024 $ 52,279 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83,879 82,158 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (207 ) (43 ) Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments - 7,125 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 9,550 11,587 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 4,066 Deferred income taxes 519 (4,370 ) Other 5,758 954 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757 ) - Change in repatriation tax liability - (16,258 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (74,983 ) (12,589 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 174,783 124,909 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (60,710 ) (48,832 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 234 230 Purchase of short-term investments (27,488 ) (157,086 ) Maturity of short-term investments 53,679 108,044 Other investing activities 347 (529 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,938 ) (98,173 ) Financing activities Repurchase of convertible debt instruments (300 ) (90,525 ) Net changes in short-term borrowings - (113 ) Dividends paid to common stockholders (25,216 ) (25,185 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,298 ) (2,299 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (800 ) (600 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (1,963 ) (2,016 ) Net cash used in financing activities (30,577 ) (120,738 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,383 ) (201 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 106,885 (94,203 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 619,874 694,133 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 726,759 $ 599,930







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021 April 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 July 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 93,192 $ 71,435 $ 24,653 $ 164,627 $ 51,872 Reconciling items affecting gross profit: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ - $ 923 $ - $ 4,053 Other reconciling items affecting operating income: Restructuring and severance costs $ - $ - $ 743 $ - $ 743 Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ - $ (747 ) - (430 ) Reconciling items affecting other income (expense): Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ - $ - $ 1,146 $ - $ 4,066 Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Changes in tax regulation $ (3,881 ) $ (4,395 ) $ - $ (8,276 ) $ - Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt - - - - (1,346 ) Effects of cash repatriation program - - (190 ) - (190 ) Tax effects of pre-tax items above - - (589 ) - (2,071 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 89,311 $ 67,040 $ 25,939 $ 156,351 $ 56,697 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 145,445 145,463 145,170 145,453 145,232 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.61 $ 0.46 $ 0.18 $ 1.07 $ 0.39







VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands)

Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021 April 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 July 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 117,461 $ 57,322 $ 90,431 $ 174,783 $ 124,909 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 34 200 177 234 230 Less: Capital expenditures (32,183 ) (28,527 ) (24,504 ) (60,710 ) (48,832 ) Free cash $ 85,312 $ 28,995 $ 66,104 $ 114,307 $ 76,307





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021 April 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 July 3, 2021 July 4, 2020 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 93,192 $ 71,435 $ 24,653 $ 164,627 $ 51,872 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 189 208 242 397 407 Net earnings $ 93,381 $ 71,643 $ 24,895 $ 165,024 $ 52,279 Interest expense $ 4,443 $ 4,376 $ 8,430 $ 8,819 $ 16,982 Interest income (325 ) (287 ) (956 ) (612 ) (2,810 ) Income taxes 23,799 15,514 4,845 39,313 13,595 Depreciation and amortization 41,733 42,146 40,638 83,879 82,158 EBITDA $ 163,031 $ 133,392 $ 77,852 $ 296,423 $ 162,204 Reconciling items Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ - $ 176 $ - $ 3,623 Restructuring and severance costs - - 743 - 743 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 1,146 - 4,066 Adjusted EBITDA $ 163,031 $ 133,392 $ 79,917 $ 296,423 $ 170,636 Adjusted EBITDA margin** 19.9 % 17.4 % 13.7 % 18.7 % 14.3 % ** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues



