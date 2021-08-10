Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
  • Revenues Q2 of $819 million.

  • Gross margin Q2 of 28.0%.

  • Operating margin Q2 of 15.3%.

  • EPS Q2 of $0.64; adjusted EPS of $0.61.

  • Free Cash for the trailing 12 months Q2 of $230 million.

  • Guidance Q3 2021 for revenues of $810 to $850 million and at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at Q2 exchange rates.

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $819.1 million, compared to $764.6 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $581.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $93.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $71.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $24.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.61, $0.46, and $0.18 for the fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021, April 3, 2021, and July 4, 2020, respectively.

Commenting on results for the second quarter 2021, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the second quarter of 2021, the steep upturn of our business that began in October of last year continued unbroken. Sales at this time are limited by our capacity. Inventory turns of Vishay’s products at distribution increased again in all regions compared to the previous quarter. Sales to the industrial markets reached record levels.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the third quarter 2021 we guide for revenues in the range of $810 to $850 million at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at the exchange rates of Q2 2021.”

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech ™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Summary of Operations

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

July 3, 2021

Fiscal quarters ended
April 3, 2021

July 4, 2020

Net revenues

$

819,120

$

764,632

$

581,717

Costs of products sold*

589,848

561,683

451,047

Gross profit

229,272

202,949

130,670

Gross margin

28.0

%

26.5

%

22.5

%

Selling, general, and administrative expenses*

103,900

105,685

89,127

Restructuring and severance costs

-

-

743

Operating income

125,372

97,264

40,800

Operating margin

15.3

%

12.7

%

7.0

%

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(4,443

)

(4,376

)

(8,430

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

(1,146

)

Other

(3,749

)

(5,731

)

(1,484

)

Total other income (expense) - net

(8,192

)

(10,107

)

(11,060

)

Income before taxes

117,180

87,157

29,740

Income tax expense

23,799

15,514

4,845

Net earnings

93,381

71,643

24,895

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

189

208

242

Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

93,192

$

71,435

$

24,653

Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

0.64

$

0.49

$

0.17

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

0.64

$

0.49

$

0.17

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

145,017

144,968

144,846

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

145,445

145,463

145,170

Cash dividends per share

$

0.095

$

0.095

$

0.095

* The fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $923 and $(747), respectively.



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Summary of Operations

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

Six fiscal months ended

July 3, 2021

July 4, 2020

Net revenues

$

1,583,752

$

1,194,558

Costs of products sold*

1,151,531

916,648

Gross profit

432,221

277,910

Gross margin

27.3

%

23.3

%

Selling, general, and administrative expenses*

209,585

188,959

Restructuring and severance costs

-

743

Operating income

222,636

88,208

Operating margin

14.1

%

7.4

%

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(8,819

)

(16,982

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

(4,066

)

Other

(9,480

)

(1,286

)

Total other income (expense) - net

(18,299

)

(22,334

)

Income before taxes

204,337

65,874

Income tax expense

39,313

13,595

Net earnings

165,024

52,279

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

397

407

Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

164,627

$

51,872

Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

1.14

$

0.36

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

1.13

$

0.36

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

144,992

144,818

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

145,453

145,232

Cash dividends per share

$

0.19

$

0.19

* The six fiscal months ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4,053 and $(430), respectively.



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

July 3, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

726,759

$

619,874

Short-term investments

129,035

158,476

Accounts receivable, net

398,651

338,632

Inventories:

Finished goods

144,993

120,792

Work in process

218,414

201,259

Raw materials

144,472

126,200

Total inventories

507,879

448,251

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

149,346

132,103

Total current assets

1,911,670

1,697,336

Property and equipment, at cost:

Land

75,547

76,231

Buildings and improvements

636,540

641,041

Machinery and equipment

2,745,465

2,732,771

Construction in progress

91,386

86,520

Allowance for depreciation

(2,633,944

)

(2,593,398

)

914,994

943,165

Right of use assets

107,426

102,440

Goodwill

157,991

158,183

Other intangible assets, net

61,799

66,795

Other assets

196,903

186,554

Total assets

$

3,350,783

$

3,154,473



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)

(In thousands)

July 3, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable

$

224,226

$

196,203

Payroll and related expenses

151,668

141,034

Lease liabilities

21,542

22,074

Other accrued expenses

210,061

182,642

Income taxes

31,617

20,470

Total current liabilities

639,114

562,423

Long-term debt less current portion

454,031

394,886

U.S. transition tax payable

110,681

125,438

Deferred income taxes

1,869

1,852

Long-term lease liabilities

91,880

86,220

Other liabilities

105,631

104,356

Accrued pension and other postretirement costs

288,159

300,113

Total liabilities

1,691,365

1,575,288

Redeemable convertible debentures

-

170

Equity:

Vishay stockholders' equity

Common stock

13,271

13,256

Class B convertible common stock

1,210

1,210

Capital in excess of par value

1,346,132

1,409,200

Retained earnings

296,629

138,990

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(221

)

13,559

Total Vishay stockholders' equity

1,657,021

1,576,215

Noncontrolling interests

2,397

2,800

Total equity

1,659,418

1,579,015

Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity

$

3,350,783

$

3,154,473



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - In thousands)

Six fiscal months ended

July 3, 2021

July 4, 2020

Operating activities

Net earnings

$

165,024

$

52,279

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

83,879

82,158

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(207

)

(43

)

Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments

-

7,125

Inventory write-offs for obsolescence

9,550

11,587

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

4,066

Deferred income taxes

519

(4,370

)

Other

5,758

954

Change in U.S. transition tax liability

(14,757

)

-

Change in repatriation tax liability

-

(16,258

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(74,983

)

(12,589

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

174,783

124,909

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(60,710

)

(48,832

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

234

230

Purchase of short-term investments

(27,488

)

(157,086

)

Maturity of short-term investments

53,679

108,044

Other investing activities

347

(529

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(33,938

)

(98,173

)

Financing activities

Repurchase of convertible debt instruments

(300

)

(90,525

)

Net changes in short-term borrowings

-

(113

)

Dividends paid to common stockholders

(25,216

)

(25,185

)

Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders

(2,298

)

(2,299

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(800

)

(600

)

Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards

(1,963

)

(2,016

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(30,577

)

(120,738

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,383

)

(201

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

106,885

(94,203

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

619,874

694,133

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

726,759

$

599,930



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

Fiscal quarters ended

Six fiscal months ended

July 3, 2021

April 3, 2021

July 4, 2020

July 3, 2021

July 4, 2020

GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

93,192

$

71,435

$

24,653

$

164,627

$

51,872

Reconciling items affecting gross profit:

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

$

-

$

-

$

923

$

-

$

4,053

Other reconciling items affecting operating income:

Restructuring and severance costs

$

-

$

-

$

743

$

-

$

743

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

$

-

$

-

$

(747

)

-

(430

)

Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

$

-

$

-

$

1,146

$

-

$

4,066

Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):

Changes in tax regulation

$

(3,881

)

$

(4,395

)

$

-

$

(8,276

)

$

-

Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

-

(1,346

)

Effects of cash repatriation program

-

-

(190

)

-

(190

)

Tax effects of pre-tax items above

-

-

(589

)

-

(2,071

)

Adjusted net earnings

$

89,311

$

67,040

$

25,939

$

156,351

$

56,697

Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding

145,445

145,463

145,170

145,453

145,232

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

0.61

$

0.46

$

0.18

$

1.07

$

0.39



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Reconciliation of Free Cash

(Unaudited - In thousands)

Fiscal quarters ended

Six fiscal months ended

July 3, 2021

April 3, 2021

July 4, 2020

July 3, 2021

July 4, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

117,461

$

57,322

$

90,431

$

174,783

$

124,909

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

34

200

177

234

230

Less: Capital expenditures

(32,183

)

(28,527

)

(24,504

)

(60,710

)

(48,832

)

Free cash

$

85,312

$

28,995

$

66,104

$

114,307

$

76,307


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited - In thousands)

Fiscal quarters ended

Six fiscal months ended

July 3, 2021

April 3, 2021

July 4, 2020

July 3, 2021

July 4, 2020

GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

93,192

$

71,435

$

24,653

$

164,627

$

51,872

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

189

208

242

397

407

Net earnings

$

93,381

$

71,643

$

24,895

$

165,024

$

52,279

Interest expense

$

4,443

$

4,376

$

8,430

$

8,819

$

16,982

Interest income

(325

)

(287

)

(956

)

(612

)

(2,810

)

Income taxes

23,799

15,514

4,845

39,313

13,595

Depreciation and amortization

41,733

42,146

40,638

83,879

82,158

EBITDA

$

163,031

$

133,392

$

77,852

$

296,423

$

162,204

Reconciling items

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

$

-

$

-

$

176

$

-

$

3,623

Restructuring and severance costs

-

-

743

-

743

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

1,146

-

4,066

Adjusted EBITDA

$

163,031

$

133,392

$

79,917

$

296,423

$

170,636

Adjusted EBITDA margin**

19.9

%

17.4

%

13.7

%

18.7

%

14.3

%

** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues


