Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021
Revenues Q2 of $819 million.
Gross margin Q2 of 28.0%.
Operating margin Q2 of 15.3%.
EPS Q2 of $0.64; adjusted EPS of $0.61.
Free Cash for the trailing 12 months Q2 of $230 million.
Guidance Q3 2021 for revenues of $810 to $850 million and at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at Q2 exchange rates.
MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021.
Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $819.1 million, compared to $764.6 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $581.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $93.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $71.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $24.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020.
As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.61, $0.46, and $0.18 for the fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021, April 3, 2021, and July 4, 2020, respectively.
Commenting on results for the second quarter 2021, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the second quarter of 2021, the steep upturn of our business that began in October of last year continued unbroken. Sales at this time are limited by our capacity. Inventory turns of Vishay’s products at distribution increased again in all regions compared to the previous quarter. Sales to the industrial markets reached record levels.”
Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the third quarter 2021 we guide for revenues in the range of $810 to $850 million at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at the exchange rates of Q2 2021.”
About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.
This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.
Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
July 3, 2021
Fiscal quarters ended
July 4, 2020
Net revenues
$
819,120
$
764,632
$
581,717
Costs of products sold*
589,848
561,683
451,047
Gross profit
229,272
202,949
130,670
Gross margin
28.0
%
26.5
%
22.5
%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses*
103,900
105,685
89,127
Restructuring and severance costs
-
-
743
Operating income
125,372
97,264
40,800
Operating margin
15.3
%
12.7
%
7.0
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(4,443
)
(4,376
)
(8,430
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
(1,146
)
Other
(3,749
)
(5,731
)
(1,484
)
Total other income (expense) - net
(8,192
)
(10,107
)
(11,060
)
Income before taxes
117,180
87,157
29,740
Income tax expense
23,799
15,514
4,845
Net earnings
93,381
71,643
24,895
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
189
208
242
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
93,192
$
71,435
$
24,653
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
0.64
$
0.49
$
0.17
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
0.64
$
0.49
$
0.17
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
145,017
144,968
144,846
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
145,445
145,463
145,170
Cash dividends per share
$
0.095
$
0.095
$
0.095
* The fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $923 and $(747), respectively.
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Six fiscal months ended
July 3, 2021
July 4, 2020
Net revenues
$
1,583,752
$
1,194,558
Costs of products sold*
1,151,531
916,648
Gross profit
432,221
277,910
Gross margin
27.3
%
23.3
%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses*
209,585
188,959
Restructuring and severance costs
-
743
Operating income
222,636
88,208
Operating margin
14.1
%
7.4
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(8,819
)
(16,982
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
(4,066
)
Other
(9,480
)
(1,286
)
Total other income (expense) - net
(18,299
)
(22,334
)
Income before taxes
204,337
65,874
Income tax expense
39,313
13,595
Net earnings
165,024
52,279
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
397
407
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
164,627
$
51,872
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
1.14
$
0.36
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
1.13
$
0.36
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
144,992
144,818
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
145,453
145,232
Cash dividends per share
$
0.19
$
0.19
* The six fiscal months ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4,053 and $(430), respectively.
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
July 3, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
726,759
$
619,874
Short-term investments
129,035
158,476
Accounts receivable, net
398,651
338,632
Inventories:
Finished goods
144,993
120,792
Work in process
218,414
201,259
Raw materials
144,472
126,200
Total inventories
507,879
448,251
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
149,346
132,103
Total current assets
1,911,670
1,697,336
Property and equipment, at cost:
Land
75,547
76,231
Buildings and improvements
636,540
641,041
Machinery and equipment
2,745,465
2,732,771
Construction in progress
91,386
86,520
Allowance for depreciation
(2,633,944
)
(2,593,398
)
914,994
943,165
Right of use assets
107,426
102,440
Goodwill
157,991
158,183
Other intangible assets, net
61,799
66,795
Other assets
196,903
186,554
Total assets
$
3,350,783
$
3,154,473
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(In thousands)
July 3, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
224,226
$
196,203
Payroll and related expenses
151,668
141,034
Lease liabilities
21,542
22,074
Other accrued expenses
210,061
182,642
Income taxes
31,617
20,470
Total current liabilities
639,114
562,423
Long-term debt less current portion
454,031
394,886
U.S. transition tax payable
110,681
125,438
Deferred income taxes
1,869
1,852
Long-term lease liabilities
91,880
86,220
Other liabilities
105,631
104,356
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs
288,159
300,113
Total liabilities
1,691,365
1,575,288
Redeemable convertible debentures
-
170
Equity:
Vishay stockholders' equity
Common stock
13,271
13,256
Class B convertible common stock
1,210
1,210
Capital in excess of par value
1,346,132
1,409,200
Retained earnings
296,629
138,990
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(221
)
13,559
Total Vishay stockholders' equity
1,657,021
1,576,215
Noncontrolling interests
2,397
2,800
Total equity
1,659,418
1,579,015
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity
$
3,350,783
$
3,154,473
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Six fiscal months ended
July 3, 2021
July 4, 2020
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
165,024
$
52,279
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
83,879
82,158
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(207
)
(43
)
Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments
-
7,125
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence
9,550
11,587
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
4,066
Deferred income taxes
519
(4,370
)
Other
5,758
954
Change in U.S. transition tax liability
(14,757
)
-
Change in repatriation tax liability
-
(16,258
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(74,983
)
(12,589
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
174,783
124,909
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(60,710
)
(48,832
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
234
230
Purchase of short-term investments
(27,488
)
(157,086
)
Maturity of short-term investments
53,679
108,044
Other investing activities
347
(529
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(33,938
)
(98,173
)
Financing activities
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments
(300
)
(90,525
)
Net changes in short-term borrowings
-
(113
)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(25,216
)
(25,185
)
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders
(2,298
)
(2,299
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(800
)
(600
)
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards
(1,963
)
(2,016
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(30,577
)
(120,738
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,383
)
(201
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
106,885
(94,203
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
619,874
694,133
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
726,759
$
599,930
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended
Six fiscal months ended
July 3, 2021
April 3, 2021
July 4, 2020
July 3, 2021
July 4, 2020
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
93,192
$
71,435
$
24,653
$
164,627
$
51,872
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
$
-
$
-
$
923
$
-
$
4,053
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:
Restructuring and severance costs
$
-
$
-
$
743
$
-
$
743
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
$
-
$
-
$
(747
)
-
(430
)
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
$
-
$
-
$
1,146
$
-
$
4,066
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):
Changes in tax regulation
$
(3,881
)
$
(4,395
)
$
-
$
(8,276
)
$
-
Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
(1,346
)
Effects of cash repatriation program
-
-
(190
)
-
(190
)
Tax effects of pre-tax items above
-
-
(589
)
-
(2,071
)
Adjusted net earnings
$
89,311
$
67,040
$
25,939
$
156,351
$
56,697
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding
145,445
145,463
145,170
145,453
145,232
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$
0.61
$
0.46
$
0.18
$
1.07
$
0.39
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended
Six fiscal months ended
July 3, 2021
April 3, 2021
July 4, 2020
July 3, 2021
July 4, 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
117,461
$
57,322
$
90,431
$
174,783
$
124,909
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
34
200
177
234
230
Less: Capital expenditures
(32,183
)
(28,527
)
(24,504
)
(60,710
)
(48,832
)
Free cash
$
85,312
$
28,995
$
66,104
$
114,307
$
76,307
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended
Six fiscal months ended
July 3, 2021
April 3, 2021
July 4, 2020
July 3, 2021
July 4, 2020
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
93,192
$
71,435
$
24,653
$
164,627
$
51,872
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
189
208
242
397
407
Net earnings
$
93,381
$
71,643
$
24,895
$
165,024
$
52,279
Interest expense
$
4,443
$
4,376
$
8,430
$
8,819
$
16,982
Interest income
(325
)
(287
)
(956
)
(612
)
(2,810
)
Income taxes
23,799
15,514
4,845
39,313
13,595
Depreciation and amortization
41,733
42,146
40,638
83,879
82,158
EBITDA
$
163,031
$
133,392
$
77,852
$
296,423
$
162,204
Reconciling items
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
$
-
$
-
$
176
$
-
$
3,623
Restructuring and severance costs
-
-
743
-
743
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
1,146
-
4,066
Adjusted EBITDA
$
163,031
$
133,392
$
79,917
$
296,423
$
170,636
Adjusted EBITDA margin**
19.9
%
17.4
%
13.7
%
18.7
%
14.3
%
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues