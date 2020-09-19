Florida Atlantic postponed its football opener Saturday at Georgia Southern because of a coronavirus outbreak.
The two schools hope to reschedule, FAU said Friday.
Eleven people in the FAU program tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. The school declined to specify how many of the positive tests involved players, coaches or staff.
FAU’s first two games were canceled months ago because of the pandemic.
Virus scraps Florida Atlantic-Georgia Southern originally appeared on NBCSports.com