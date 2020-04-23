Virtual Talladega up next for surging Byron, iRacing Pro Invitational Series standouts

A virtual trip to sweet home Alabama is on tap for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, with William Byron aiming to continue his hot streak at treacherous Talladega Superspeedway.

Byron has won the last two races on the invitational iRacing circuit, created with real-world racing on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will bring his No. 24 Chevrolet to the virtual 2.66-mile high banks for Sunday’s GEICO 70 (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App).

“I mean, it’s going to be a tough race,” Byron said after last Sunday’s triumph at virtual Richmond Raceway. “I think virtually you’re going to see a lot of aggression and things of that nature.”

The event is the fifth race in the series for current and former NASCAR Cup Series standouts. Byron is the only multiple race winner; Denny Hamlin and Timmy Hill have each won once.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race will consist of single-car runs of two laps apiece. The race will be 70 laps, with manual cautions, one reset and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts. A field of around 40 cars is expected.

The weekend will also include a preliminary tilt with Saturday Night Thunder for drivers from other NASCAR series. That race is set to start at 8 p.m. ET, broadcast on eNASCAR.com/live and streamed live on NASCAR‘s YouTube Channel.

Qualifying for Saturday Night Thunder will consist of two-lap, single-car runs to set the grid for the two heat races. Each heat race will be 10 laps long with 20 cars transferring to the feature event for a total of 40 cars in the feature. The feature will be 150 miles or 57 laps, with one reset, manual cautions and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both events, which are subject to change. Jeff Gordon announced that he plans to take part in Sunday’s race:

eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series at Talladega

#

Name

Team

1

Kurt Busch

Ganassi

2

Brad Keselowski

Penske

3

Austin Dillon

RCR

4

Kevin Harvick

SHR

6

Ross Chastain

Roush

8

Dale Earnhardt Jr

Invitation

9

Chase Elliott

HMS

10

Aric Armirola

SHR

11

Denny Hamlin

JGR

12

Ryan Blaney

Penske

13

Ty Dillon

Germain

14

Clint Bowyer

SHR

15

Brennan Poole

Premium

17

Chris Buescher

Roush

18

Kyle Busch

JGR

19

Bobby Labonte

Invitation

20

Erik Jones

JGR

21

Matt DiBennedetto

Wood Bros.

22

Joey Logano

Penske

24

William Byron

HMS

31

Tyler Reddick

RCR

32

Corey LaJoie

GoFas

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row

37

Ryan Preece

JTG

38

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row

41

Cole Custer

SHR

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG

48

Jimmie Johnson

HMS

49

Chad Finchum

MBM

51

Garrett Smithley

Invitation

52

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware

53

Joey Gase

Rick Ware

66

Timmy Hill

Invitation

77

Parker Kligerman

Invitation

88

Alex Bowman

HMS

89

Landon Cassill

Invitation

95

Christopher Bell

LFR

96

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Bros.

Jeff Gordon

Saturday Night Thunder

NAME

CAR #

Alex Labbe

90

Angela Ruch

OO

Anthony Alfredo

33

Austin Cindric

22

Bayley Currey

74

Blake Koch

57

Brandon Brown

68

Brett Moffitt

23

Chase Briscoe

98

Chase Cabre

4

Christian Eckes

81

CJ Mclaughlin

39

Derek Kraus

19

Donny Lia

O7

Drew Dollar

O15

Gus Dean

56

Harrison Burton

20

Jeb Burton

8

Jeffrey Earnhardt

50

Jesse Iwuji

36

Joe Graf Jr.

80

Josh Berry

88

Josh Bilicki

99

Josh Williams

92

Justin Allgaier

7

Justin Haley

10

Kaz Grala

29

Kyle Weatherman

54

Landon Huffman

75

Logan Seavey

67

Matt Mills

5

Myatt Snider

93

Noah Gragson

9

Ruben Garcia

27

Ryan Ellis

78

Ryan Truex

40

Ryan Vargas

51

Scott Stenzel

63

Spencer Boyd

0 2

Stephen Leicht

25

Stewart Friesen

52

Thad Moffitt

46

Todd Gilliland

38

Ty Majeski

45

Ty Gibbs

18

Tyler Ankrum

26

Will Rodgers

55

Raphael Lessard

Tommy Joe Martin

44

 

