Virtual Talladega up next for surging Byron, iRacing Pro Invitational Series standouts

A virtual trip to sweet home Alabama is on tap for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, with William Byron aiming to continue his hot streak at treacherous Talladega Superspeedway.

Byron has won the last two races on the invitational iRacing circuit, created with real-world racing on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will bring his No. 24 Chevrolet to the virtual 2.66-mile high banks for Sunday’s GEICO 70 (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App).

“I mean, it’s going to be a tough race,” Byron said after last Sunday’s triumph at virtual Richmond Raceway. “I think virtually you’re going to see a lot of aggression and things of that nature.”

RELATED: Byron pads streak | Getting started with iRacing

The event is the fifth race in the series for current and former NASCAR Cup Series standouts. Byron is the only multiple race winner; Denny Hamlin and Timmy Hill have each won once.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race will consist of single-car runs of two laps apiece. The race will be 70 laps, with manual cautions, one reset and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts. A field of around 40 cars is expected.

The weekend will also include a preliminary tilt with Saturday Night Thunder for drivers from other NASCAR series. That race is set to start at 8 p.m. ET, broadcast on eNASCAR.com/live and streamed live on NASCAR‘s YouTube Channel.

Qualifying for Saturday Night Thunder will consist of two-lap, single-car runs to set the grid for the two heat races. Each heat race will be 10 laps long with 20 cars transferring to the feature event for a total of 40 cars in the feature. The feature will be 150 miles or 57 laps, with one reset, manual cautions and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both events, which are subject to change. Jeff Gordon announced that he plans to take part in Sunday’s race:

Story continues

eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series at Talladega

# Name Team 1 Kurt Busch Ganassi 2 Brad Keselowski Penske 3 Austin Dillon RCR 4 Kevin Harvick SHR 6 Ross Chastain Roush 8 Dale Earnhardt Jr Invitation 9 Chase Elliott HMS 10 Aric Armirola SHR 11 Denny Hamlin JGR 12 Ryan Blaney Penske 13 Ty Dillon Germain 14 Clint Bowyer SHR 15 Brennan Poole Premium 17 Chris Buescher Roush 18 Kyle Busch JGR 19 Bobby Labonte Invitation 20 Erik Jones JGR 21 Matt DiBennedetto Wood Bros. 22 Joey Logano Penske 24 William Byron HMS 31 Tyler Reddick RCR 32 Corey LaJoie GoFas 34 Michael McDowell Front Row 37 Ryan Preece JTG 38 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 41 Cole Custer SHR 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG 48 Jimmie Johnson HMS 49 Chad Finchum MBM 51 Garrett Smithley Invitation 52 JJ Yeley Rick Ware 53 Joey Gase Rick Ware 66 Timmy Hill Invitation 77 Parker Kligerman Invitation 88 Alex Bowman HMS 89 Landon Cassill Invitation 95 Christopher Bell LFR 96 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Bros. Jeff Gordon

Saturday Night Thunder