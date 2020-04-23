Virtual Talladega up next for surging Byron, iRacing Pro Invitational Series standouts
A virtual trip to sweet home Alabama is on tap for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, with William Byron aiming to continue his hot streak at treacherous Talladega Superspeedway.
Byron has won the last two races on the invitational iRacing circuit, created with real-world racing on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will bring his No. 24 Chevrolet to the virtual 2.66-mile high banks for Sunday’s GEICO 70 (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App).
“I mean, it’s going to be a tough race,” Byron said after last Sunday’s triumph at virtual Richmond Raceway. “I think virtually you’re going to see a lot of aggression and things of that nature.”
The event is the fifth race in the series for current and former NASCAR Cup Series standouts. Byron is the only multiple race winner; Denny Hamlin and Timmy Hill have each won once.
Qualifying for Sunday’s race will consist of single-car runs of two laps apiece. The race will be 70 laps, with manual cautions, one reset and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts. A field of around 40 cars is expected.
The weekend will also include a preliminary tilt with Saturday Night Thunder for drivers from other NASCAR series. That race is set to start at 8 p.m. ET, broadcast on eNASCAR.com/live and streamed live on NASCAR‘s YouTube Channel.
Qualifying for Saturday Night Thunder will consist of two-lap, single-car runs to set the grid for the two heat races. Each heat race will be 10 laps long with 20 cars transferring to the feature event for a total of 40 cars in the feature. The feature will be 150 miles or 57 laps, with one reset, manual cautions and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.
Here are the preliminary entry lists for both events, which are subject to change. Jeff Gordon announced that he plans to take part in Sunday’s race:
eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series at Talladega
#
Name
Team
1
Ganassi
2
Penske
3
RCR
4
SHR
6
Ross Chastain
Roush
8
Dale Earnhardt Jr
Invitation
9
Chase Elliott
HMS
10
Aric Armirola
SHR
11
Denny Hamlin
JGR
12
Ryan Blaney
Penske
13
Ty Dillon
Germain
14
SHR
15
Brennan Poole
Premium
17
Chris Buescher
Roush
18
JGR
19
Invitation
20
Erik Jones
JGR
21
Matt DiBennedetto
Wood Bros.
22
Penske
24
William Byron
HMS
31
Tyler Reddick
RCR
32
Corey LaJoie
GoFas
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row
37
Ryan Preece
JTG
38
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row
41
Cole Custer
SHR
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG
48
HMS
49
Chad Finchum
MBM
51
Garrett Smithley
Invitation
52
JJ Yeley
Rick Ware
53
Joey Gase
Rick Ware
66
Timmy Hill
Invitation
77
Invitation
88
Alex Bowman
HMS
89
Invitation
95
Christopher Bell
LFR
96
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Bros.
Jeff Gordon
Saturday Night Thunder
NAME
CAR #
Alex Labbe
90
Angela Ruch
OO
Anthony Alfredo
33
Austin Cindric
22
Bayley Currey
74
Blake Koch
57
Brandon Brown
68
Brett Moffitt
23
Chase Briscoe
98
Chase Cabre
4
Christian Eckes
81
CJ Mclaughlin
39
Derek Kraus
19
Donny Lia
O7
Drew Dollar
O15
Gus Dean
56
Harrison Burton
20
Jeb Burton
8
Jeffrey Earnhardt
50
Jesse Iwuji
36
Joe Graf Jr.
80
Josh Berry
88
Josh Bilicki
99
Josh Williams
92
Justin Allgaier
7
Justin Haley
10
Kaz Grala
29
Kyle Weatherman
54
Landon Huffman
75
Logan Seavey
67
Matt Mills
5
Myatt Snider
93
Noah Gragson
9
Ruben Garcia
27
Ryan Ellis
78
Ryan Truex
40
Ryan Vargas
51
Scott Stenzel
63
Spencer Boyd
0 2
Stephen Leicht
25
Stewart Friesen
52
Thad Moffitt
46
Todd Gilliland
38
Ty Majeski
45
Ty Gibbs
18
Tyler Ankrum
26
Will Rodgers
55
Raphael Lessard
Tommy Joe Martin
44