Virtual meeting held discussing changes to Chicago’s NASCAR Street Race

CHICAGO — Chicago is just three months away from its second annual NASCAR street race.

Returning July 6 and 7 this summer, Chicago’s NASCAR Street Race will be situated on the same 2.2-mile, 12-turn course as last year. But NASCAR is making changes based on lessons learned from its inaugural race in the city, explaining them at a virtual event Thursday night.

One change involves street closures. They’ll happen gradually beginning on June 10 and stretch through clean-up and tear-down on July 18. NASCAR said the traffic disruption is six days shorter than last year, with some priority streets like Columbus and Jackson Drive seeing even more significant reductions, down eight and seven days, respectively.

If one were to set a timer, they might notice the races themselves may not run as long this time around.

“Last year the lengths of our races on Saturday and Sunday were really based on simulation since we hadn’t done this before,” said Julie Griese, President of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race Course. “So, this year we’ve shortened the races.”

Drivers on Saturday will race 50 laps — Down from 55 last year — while on Sunday, they will cover 75 laps — compared to 100 last year.

NASCAR touted 2023’s race weekend created an economic impact of more than $100 million, with visitors from all 50 states and 15 countries booking a combined 30,000 nights in Chicago hotels.

Even if they had to dodge showers and storms during their visit.

“With a bit of maybe improved weather, it’ll really go [off] the charts,” said Michael Edwards, CEO of the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Based on feedback from those who made the trip downtown, this year NASCAR will be adding youth pricing for tickets. Kids will be free on Saturday and $45 Sunday. Adults can also buy single-day tickets starting at $150.

“We are all working together to plan and successfully execute a very safe and successful event while also minimizing the disruptions to all of you,” Griese said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.