Virginia's Reece Beekman drains buzzer-beating three to cap comeback vs. Syracuse

UVA’s Beekman drains buzzer-beating three in ACC Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Leading by as many as 10 in the first half, the Syracuse Orange looked primed to deliver a massive upset over No. 1 seed Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro on Thursday.

The Cavaliers rallied to cut the lead to three at halftime, but with 29 seconds remaining in the game with the score tied, Tony Bennett took a timeout to ensure his team would play with poise on the final possession. The ball ended up in the hands of freshman guard Reece Beekman and with one tick left in the game the young gun delivered.

🚨 BUZZER-BEATER! 🚨



Reece Beekman WINS IT for @UVAMensHoops! 😱pic.twitter.com/xO8vrP0YAT — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2021

It was the only shot Beekman made the whole game, but it’s the only one that mattered as UVA beat No. 8 seed Syracuse on his game-winning three as time expired. The Cavaliers (18-6) will advance to play the winner of Miami vs. Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday at 6:30pm.

Four different Virginia players scored in double figures en route to the quarterfinal win led by forward Sam Hauser. The senior led the team with 21 points in the contest to compliment five rebounds and three assists.

Despite a 31-point performance by Buddy Boeheim (head coach Jim Boeheim’s son), the Syracuse loss puts its March Madness hopes in jeopardy with Selection Sunday only three days away. The Orange are 16-9.