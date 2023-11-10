Virginia's Perris Jones placed on backboard, taken off field on cart after scary collision

Virginia running back Perris Jones was taken off the field on a stretcher following a scary collision in Thursday night's game against No. 11 Louisville.

Jones took a massive hit as he moved up the field after catching a swing pass on a second-and-27 play in the final minute of the third quarter. The hit jarred the ball loose but it was scooped up by Malik Washington, who scampered into the end zone to give UVA a 20-14 lead.

But the celebration was short-lived as it was immediately clear Jones needed medical attention. The ESPN broadcast said trainers were immediately on the field to assist Jones, who was placed onto a backboard and taken off the field on a cart.

Players kneeled as Jones was attended to. When Jones was placed onto the cart, the entire Virginia team came to surround him.

Virginia said Jones was taken to the U of L Medical Center. ESPN's Harry Lyles Jr. reported that Jones was not moving but that his eyes were open.

The game eventually resumed, and Virginia kicked the extra point to go up 21-14.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia player Perris Jones carted off field against Louisville