Virginia Wesleyan softball wins Super Regional, CNU ousted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (VWU Athletics) — The Virginia Wesleyan University softball team (40-8) punched its ticket to the 2024 NCAA Softball World Series with a 6-1 win at home over Muskingum University in the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Emma Adams pitched a complete game, allowed three hits, one unearned run, and had four strikeouts over seven innings and was named the most outstanding pitcher of the Super Regional.

Julia Piotrowski led the offense going 2-for-3 with a double, and two steals, scored one run, and was named the most outstanding player of the Super Regional hosted by Virginia Wesleyan.

Laci Campbell was 2-for-3, scored two runs, had one RBI and had four stolen bases, Sarah Prosser was 1-for-4 with a triple and scored one run, and Alison Pollack was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, and led the team with two RBI.

Virginia Wesleyan started strong with a run in the first inning, Laci Campbell walked and stole second, then Alison Pollack singled up the middle to score Campbell to take a 1-0 lead.

The Marlins scored three runs on two hits and an error in the second. Emma Adams and Joslyn Woodard both walked and Julia Piotrowksi reached on fielder’s choice as a throwing error by the shortstop in an attempt to get Woodard out at second, scored Adams on the play to give VWU a 2-0 lead. Beltran singled with runners at second and third that scored Woodard. Laci Campbell stepped up and hit a single to center field to score Piotrowski from third to put the Marlins up 4-0.

VWU tacked on another run in the fourth as Sarah Prosser tripled down the right field line and Mackenzie Myers singled to left center to score Prosser to extend their lead to 5-0.

In the sixth inning, Campbell led off with a single up the middle, a pitch hit Myers, and a double steal put runners at second and third. Alison Pollack fouled out at first base, which turned into a sacrifice fly as Campbell tagged up to give Virginia Wesleyan a 6-0 lead.

The Muskies responded in the sixth with a run on two hits and an error to cut the lead to 6-1 but good pitching and defense sealed the win for the Marlins.

Christopher Newport meanwhile, lost twice to Rowan University Friday and was eliminated.

