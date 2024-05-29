Virginia Wesleyan softball team opens NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Thursday against UW-Oshkosh

Virginia Wesleyan has climbed back to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and is eyeing the softball program’s fourth national title since 2017.

The fifth-seeded Marlins (40-8) play No. 4 seed Wisconsin-Oshkosh (44-5) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Marshall, Texas, in a double-elimination bracket that includes top-seeded Linfield (Oregon) and No. 8 seed Tufts (Massachusetts).

The other bracket includes No. 2 East Texas Baptist, No. 7 Rowan (New Jersey), No. 3 Case Western Reserve (Ohio) and No. 6 Bellhaven (Mississippi).

The bracket winners meet in a best-of-three series beginning Tuesday to decide the national champion.

The Marlins are back in the Elite Eight after losing in NCAA best-of-three super regionals against Christopher Newport in each of the past two seasons. VWU has won three national titles, in 2017, ’18 and ’21.

The Marlins’ lineup includes five hitters batting above .340: Mackenzie Myers (.398), Olivia Knight (.353), Julia Piotrowski (.352), Karley Beltran (.347) and Laci Campbell (.313). Knight leads the team with 39 RBIs, followed by Myers with 36.

Starting pitcher Emma Adams is 24-2 with a 1.31 ERA and has struck out 97 over 138.2 innings.

VWU coach Brandon Elliott surpassed 600 career wins this season and is 622-182-1 in 17 seasons.