Virginia Wesleyan softball hosting NCAA regional, seeking fourth national title in program history

VIRGINIA BEACH (Release Courtesy of Virginia Wesleyan Athletics) – Virginia Wesleyan University has advanced to the NCAA softball tournament for the 11th straight season. The Marlins will host a four-team regional beginning this Thursday at TowneBank Park.

The Marlins, one of 62 teams in the bracket, will begin play Thursday in the double-elimination tournament. The first game will be the No. 1 seed VWU vs. No. 4 seed Eastern Conn. St. at noon, followed by No. 2 seed Lebanon Valley vs. No. 3 seed Gettysburg at 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s games will be played at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The championship will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, with a second winner-take-all game, if necessary, at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at TowneBank Park one hour before the first game each day. Cash is highly encouraged (bills under $20); Adult tickets will be sold for $10, $8 for students and seniors, and $5 for kids ages 4 to12.

The Marlins punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time in program history posting a 35-8 record. The Marlins are ranked No. 8 in the country and last weekend won their 15th conference title over Roanoke College. Head coach Brandon Elliot is in his 17th season with the team and this is the 12th appearance in the NCAA where he has won three national titles.

The Dutchman is the No. 2 seed in the four-team pod and holds a 33-8 record. Lebanon Valley won their fifth conference title and first as a member of the MAC Freedom Conference, making their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

Gettysburg comes in with a 28-11 record as they won their Centennial Conference tournament against Muhlenberg. The Bullets won their sixth conference title to punch their ticket to the NCAA for the fourth time in program history.

