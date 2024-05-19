Virginia Wesleyan Softball heads to Super Regionals after win over Lebanon Valley

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (COURTESY OF VWU ATHLETICS) — The Virginia Wesleyan University softball team (38-8, 20-2 ODAC) defeated Lebanon Valley 8-0 in the 2024 NCAA Regionals Hosted by Virginia Wesleyan University.

2024 NCAA Regional Hosted by Virginia Wesleyan University All-Tournament Team:

Gettysburg – Gabby Wood

Eastern Conn. St. – Alyssa Vilchez

Eastern Conn. St. – Maddi Sauve

Lebanon Valley College – Jordan Walter

Lebanon Valley College – Megan Heard

Virginia Wesleyan University – Mackenzie Myers

Virginia Wesleyan University – Alison Pollack

Virginia Wesleyan University – Laci Campbell

Virginia Wesleyan University – Sarah Prosser

Virginia Wesleyan’s offense ignited early as Sarah Prosser singled to the shortstop, Laci Campbell walked, followed by a homer to left field by Alison Pollack to put the Marlins up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

In the third inning, Virginia Wesleyan added five runs to their total. Four batters into the inning, the Marlins had runners on first and second with one out, and Julia Piotrowski tripled to right center field to score both runners to take a 5-0 lead. Karley Beltran singled to right field that scored Piotrowski from third to put VWU up 6-0 forcing a pitching change by the Flying Dutchmen. Prosser singled off the new pitcher to put runners on the corners, then Campbell singled to score Prosser and Beltran to seal the 8-0 win.

Emma Adams tallied her 22nd win of the season, pitching 5.0 innings, allowed two hits, and recorded three strikeouts.

Alison Pollack led the team going 3-for-3 with a homer, scored one run, and had three RBI, Sarah Prosser was also 3-for-3, scored two runs, and stole two bases, and Olivia Knight was 2-for-3 with a double.

Laci Campbell was 1-for-2, scored one run, and had two RBI, and teammate Julia Piotrowski was 1-for-3 with a triple, scored one run, and had two RBI.

