Virginia vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25
Virginia vs Wake Forest How To Watch
Date: Date: Friday, September 24
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Virginia (2-1), Wake Forest (3-0)
Virginia vs Wake Forest Game Preview
Why Wake Forest Will Win
Shhhhhhh, the Demon Deacons are still unbeaten after taking down Florida State with ease.
They beat Old Dominion and Norfolk State to start the season – no big whoop. The performance against the Seminoles wasn’t a total shocker, but this was over after the first half with six takeaways and an offense that capitalized on almost everything.
Veteran QB Sam Hartman threw a pick against FSU, but other than that he’s been sharp. He might take a back seat this week, though, to a ground game that should rip through a a Virginia defense that’s giving up over 200 yards per game.
Why Virginia Will Win
The Cavaliers are throwing really, really well.
While Wake Forest is rolling through the mediocre – to be kind – Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards and four scores in the wild 59-39 loss last week. That wasn’t anything new, though.
The Cavaliers hit Illinois for 423 passing yards in a 32-point win, and warmed up the nation’s second-best passing attack behind WKU with well over 300 yards against William & Mary.
The Demon Deacon secondary hasn’t been tested yet. That’s about to change in a very big way.
What’s Going To Happen
Like you’re doing anything better on Friday night. Get ready to enjoy a whole lot of points and a combined 700 yards through the air.
It might not be the Virginia-North Carolina shootout last week with over 1,200 yards, but it’ll be a whole lot of fun.
Wake Forest will blink first against a Virginia D that’s a whole lot better than it played against the Tar Heels. There’s no letting up, though – the Cavaliers will have to play for a full four quarters to keep up.
Virginia vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line
Virginia 37, Wake Forest 31
Line: Virginia -4, o/u: 68.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 3.5
