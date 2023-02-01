Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Virginia vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9)

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

The Cavaliers have found their groove.

The offense has been cranking it up more than normal, the defense came through big in Syracuse to keep the winning streak going, and they’re not having problems making things happen on the road.

They’re a party at home with the O, but they’re business on the road with the D.

Expect this to be a lower scoring game than the 78-68 win over the Hokies in Charlottesville a few weeks ago. Not to go totally cliché with every point will come at a premium, but Virginia Tech isn’t just okay at coming up with free throws, and it’s not strong enough from the field to pay off.

The Hokies are 6-8 on when they don’t shoot 51%. and this is Virginia. It only allowed two teams to shoot better than 49% this year, and Syracuse was one of them.

But …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Not shockingly, this is a far different Hokie team at home.

How many true road games has Virginia Tech won? As many as you have. It’s 0-7 away from home, and 10-2 when it’s in the friendly confines. And why? It shoots far, far better.

It doesn’t come up with enough takeaways to crank up the transition points, but it doesn’t make mistakes and it’s not going to give away easy baskets.

Virginia is beatable. It’s going to come down to winning on the boards, managing every possession, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Virginia Tech get enough free throws to matter?

They don’t need to shoot a ton, but they need enough to at least play along in what should be a relatively low scoring fight. In the first meeting Virginia hit 12-of-13 free throws.

Virginia Tech made all of its free throws. All two of them.

It’ll be close throughout, Virginia Tech will have its chances to pull away, but it won’t be able to stop Virginia’s ball movement in clutch late situations.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia 68, Virginia Tech 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: DDD

Must See Ranking: 3

– CFN Fearless Predictions



