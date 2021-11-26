Virginia vs. Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:45 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Virginia (6-5), Virginia Tech (5-6)

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies have more to play for … sort of.

This is the rivalry game that matters for both sides. Virginia Tech owned this for a long, long time before Virginia broke through a few years ago, and a coaching change and all the turmoil isn’t an excuse to lose to that team.

And Virginia Tech needs this win to go bowling.

The team hasn’t been all that awful – the offense has come through enough to get to five wins, being competitive against Notre Dame, Syracuse, Miami, and West Virginia – and the defense has held up reasonably well.

Consistency hasn’t been a given with this group, but the secondary doesn’t give up a ton of yards, the offense doesn’t give up a ton of turnovers, and …

Why Virginia Will Win

Merely being safe and careful and okay doesn’t get it done against Virginia.

The Cavalier defense doesn’t have a pass rush, it doesn’t stop the run, and it’s too easy to move the ball on this group. However, Brennan Armstrong and the passing game bomb away like mad.

Virginia Tech has to be prepared to open it up, and it’s just not equipped to do that against a quarterback and passing game that rolled for 300 yards in every game he played in but the win over Miami.

What’s Going To Happen

Oh would this be so, so sweet for Virginia.

The 2019 team beat the Hokies 39-30 to go off to play for the ACC Championship. Virginia lost 15 straight in the series before that going back to 2003, and it lost last year’s regular season finale.

Now it gets to beat its rival for the second time in three seasons and knock it out of a bowl.

The Virginia offense will get held down just enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but Virginia Tech won’t be able to keep up.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Lines

Virginia 41, Virginia Tech 28

Line: Virginia -7, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

