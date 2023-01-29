Virginia vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, January 30

Virginia vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Monday, January 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Virginia (16-3), Syracuse (13-9)

Virginia vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

The Cavaliers are rolling, and they’re scoring.

It’s still going full Virginia and isn’t turning the ball over, it controls the clock, and overall it’s doing the little things right, but it’s also got the O working with 76 points or more in each of its last three games.

That might not seem like a ton, but it’s making everything from the field, it’s doing a great job from three, and Syracuse can’t stop any of it.

The Orange have a bad mix happening. It doesn’t take enough threes, it’s not rebounding well, and for all the good things its defense does, it’s not forcing mistakes.

However …

Why Syracuse Will Win

Can the Orange keep the score down?

They’re 10-0 when allowing fewer than 72 points – Virginia averages under 71 per game.

They played well in the first meeting – a 73-66 Cavalier win – but they couldn’t hit their free throws and buckled a bit too often with turnovers. They have to slow the pace down as much as possible, can’t let Virginia get on the move, and they have to take a few more threes.

Syracuse makes them when it takes them, so being patient in this and working for the right shot isn’t a bad thing. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse is 1-8 when allowing 73 points or more, and one of those losses was to Virginia.

All three Cavalier losses this year came when it scored fewer than 70 points, but it also took something a bit off-kilter in those three games for Pitt, Miami, and Houston to come up with the wins.

Pitt didn’t put anyone on the line, Houston didn’t make any mistakes, and Miami’s D forced Virginia to shoot under 40% for the only time all year.

The Cavaliers will move the ball too well and be too sharp.

Virginia vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Virginia 73, Syracuse 70

Line: COMING, o/u:COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must Watch Rating: 3

