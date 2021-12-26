Virginia vs SMU: Wasabi Fenway Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch.

Virginia vs SMU: Wasabi Fenway Bowl How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Game Time: 11:00 am ET

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: SMU (8-4), Virginia (6-6)

Virginia vs SMU Fenway Bowl Preview

– Easily the funkiest and, potentially, wildest of all the bowl games, there’s absolutely nothing normal about this.

It’s the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl being played in Fenway Park. It’s going to – most likely – be cold, it’s going to get going on a Wednesday morning, and both sides are trying to figure out their respective coaching staffs.

There’s all of that, and it should also be a wild offensive show.

– It’s the final game for retiring Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, whose team crashed late in the season with four straight losses despite throwing for 1,474 yards over the stretch.

The Cavaliers have the No. 2 passing offense in America just behind WKU, but they don’t play a lick of defense – especially against the run – and will try to win this by throwing and throwing some more.

– On the other side, SMU lost head coach Sonny Dykes to the TCU job, former Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is taking over, and in the meantime there’s been a hodge-podge of coaches getting the team ready for the game.

– The Mustangs led the American Athletic Conference in total offense with a high-powered passing attack that averaged over 300 yards per game. Like Virginia, they’re going to throw and throw some more.

Why Virginia, SMU Will Win

Fenway Bowl Top Players To Know

Why SMU Will Win The Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Here comes the SMU offense.

It’s a balanced attack with a good rotation of backs and a high-powered passing game. QB Tanner Mordecai threw for over 3,600 yards with 39 touchdowns for the American Athletic Conference’s best offense.

The offensive line was excellent in pass protection, the explosion was there, and the there should be enough versatility to counterpunch against whatever Virginia is bringing defensively.

Yeah, the Virginia defense – it’s not good.

There wasn’t any pass rush, the defensive front got gouged against the run, and the overall it was the second-worst D in the ACC.

The Cavaliers were destroyed by the Virginia Tech and BYU running games, allowed 300 passing yards or more in three of the last five games, and they’re about to give up big play after big play.

However …

Why Virginia Will Win The Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Yeah, the SMU defense isn’t anything special either.

The Mustangs not only struggled throughout the year – allowing 415 yards and 28 points per game – but they had their problems against a whole slew of mediocre teams.

They were able to hold down the one-dimensional Navy offense, but just about everyone else was able to move the ball however they wanted.

Virginia will want to get things going through the air.

After the program settled on Clemson wide receiver coach Tony Elliott to take over the head coaching gig after Bronco Mendenhall finishes up, QB Brennan Armstrong made the decision not to transfer.

The lefty led the ACC in passing yards by a mile, averaging 405 yards per game – Pitt’s Kenny Pickett averaged 332 – with 31 touchdown passes. However, he missed time banged up – this rest before the game should do wonders.

And then there’s the other issue SMU will have to deal with …

Virginia vs SMU: Wasabi Fenway Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

SMU’s top yardage and deep threat guy Danny Gray is sitting out a he gets ready for the NFL, and dangerous veteran target Reggie Roberson will sit out, too.

It’s not like the Mustangs don’t have other options, and it’s not like interim head coach Jim Leavitt doesn’t know what he’s doing, even at full strength this would’ve been a tough mountain to climb.

Expect both teams to combine for over 1,000 yards of offense as this plays like a 1980’s NBA Western Conference game – it might not be 144-131, but there will be a whole lot of points.

Both quarterbacks will be great, but it’ll be the Cavaliers that get more out of the offense as they send off head coach Bronco Mendenhall in style.

Fenway Bowl: Virginia vs SMU Prediction, Lines

Virginia 44, SMU 34

Line: Virginia -2.5, o/u: 71.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

Fenway Bowl History

2020 Canceled



