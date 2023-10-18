Virginia vs. North Carolina: UNC schedule, odds, injury news and how to watch Week 8 game

Through seven weeks of college football action, the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels have quietly crept up the US LBM Coaches Poll rankings as they've remained undefeated.

Most recently, UNC defeated the University of Miami Hurricanes at home to move to 6-0. The Tar Heels' sixth straight victory moved them up two spots into the top 10 in the Coaches Poll, with Oregon and USC's losses further helping their upward trend. They'll stay home in Week 8 to face the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

Quarterback Drake Maye was 17-33 passing against the Hurricanes for 273 yards and four touchdowns, including three connections with wide receiver Devontez "Tez" Walker, who finally made his Tar Heels debut following months of controversy surrounding his eligibility as a two-time transfer. In addition, running back Omarion Hampton had 197 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries (8.2 yards per attempt).

Virginia comes to Chapel Hill after securing its first win of the season in Week 6 against William & Mary, 27-13. Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett completed all but nine of his 26 pass attempts for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Malik Washington finished with 112 yards and a touchdown catch on seven receptions, and running back Perris Jones ran for 134 yards on 12 carries (11.2 yards per attempt).

UNC Football: Tez Walker scores three touchdowns in North Carolina debut after NCAA granted eligibility

How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: TV channel and streaming

Game start: Sat. Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Cable TV: The CW

Streaming: The CW's website

How to watch: Catch football action this season on Fubo

Injury news

North Carolina: Wide receiver Kobe Paysour (foot), R.J. Grigsby (lower body) OUT; kicker Ryan Coe (lower body) QUESTIONABLE

Virginia: Safety Antonio Clary (ankle), running back Xavier Brown (arm) OUT; safety Langston Long (foot), running back Mike Hollins (knee), defensive end Paul Akere (knee) QUESTIONABLE

NCAAF odds Week 8: Virginia vs. North Carolina lines, betting trends

North Carolina are favorites to defeat Virginia, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: North Carolina (-23.5)

Moneyline: North Carolina (-2500); Virginia (+1100)

Over/under: 56.5

CFB Week 7 overreactions: Michael Penix has Heisman? Michigan still No. 1?

North Carolina football remaining schedule and results

All times eastern.

Week 1: North Carolina 31 - 17 South Carolina FINAL

Week 2: North Carolina 40 - 34 Appalachian State FINAL/2OT

Week 3: North Carolina 31 - 13 Minnesota FINAL

Week 4: North Carolina 41 - 24 Pitt FINAL

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: North Carolina 40 - 7 Syracuse FINAL

Week 7: North Carolina 41- 31 Miami (FL) FINAL

Week 8: North Carolina vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m., The CW

Week 9: North Carolina @ Georgia Tech, TBA, TBA

Week 10: North Carolina vs. Campbell, TBA, TBA

Week 11: North Carolina vs. Duke, TBA, TBA

Week 12: North Carolina @ Clemson, TBA, TBA

Week 13: North Carolina @ N.C. State, TBA, TBA

NCAA Re-Rank: Washington, North Carolina among teams making big move forward

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Carolina take on Virginia: Schedule, TV, streaming, odds