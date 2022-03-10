Virginia vs North Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs North Carolina prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Virginia vs North Carolina Game Preview, ACC Tournament How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Virginia (19-12), North Carolina (23-8)

Why Virginia Will Win

The style didn’t work in the first meeting, but Virginia has been able to do what it does over the finishing kick. It didn’t always win, but it kept everything close when it wasn’t beating a Duke here, a Miami there, and Louisville twice in a row including a 51-50 victory in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Best of all, but Cavaliers won when it didn’t make a thee against the Cardinals.

Overall, though, they’re shooting well, they’re holding their own on the boards, and they’re catching some breaks on the free throw line. It’s not like they’ve got anything to do with it, but teams aren’t hitting from the line against them.

North Carolina isn’t great at guarding the three – Virginia will hit a few in this – and it doesn’t take the ball away, but …

Why North Carolina Will Win

Can Virginia get a rebound?

North Carolina leads the ACC on the boards, and it showed in the first game. It won 74-58 after going +10 in rebounding margin and going against type with 11 threes.

No one’s playing better in the ACC right now. After an inexcusable loss to Pitt, it rolled in five straight wins including a dominant performance to ruin the home finale for Duke. It’s scoring efficiently, it’s owning the offensive glass, and …

Virginia vs North Carolina: What’s Going To Happen

North Carolina is hitting its free throws.

Virginia will bog things down and do what it does, but – to sound totally cliché – every point really does matter against this D and this style. The Tar Heels have been solid from the field, and they aren’t missing enough from the line over the last five games.

Virginia will control the tempo, but it won’t do enough inside or on the glass to pull this off.

Virginia vs North Carolina: Prediction, Lines

North Carolina 69, Virginia 64

Line: North Carolina -4, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Virginia vs North Carolina Must See Rating: 4

