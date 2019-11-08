Virginia vs Georgia Tech: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

Virginia returns to Scott Stadium on Saturday to host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for a Homecomings Matinee. The Cavaliers own a 47-45-2 (.511) all-time Homecomings record and are looking to win a Homecomings game for the second year in a row after beating then-No. 16 Miami, 16-13, last season.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 21-19-1, which dates back to 1965. However, the series has favored the home team historically. The Cavaliers are 12-4-1 all-time at Scott Stadium against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 17-7 all-time against UVA at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

You can catch all the action Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington as part of the network's season-long ACC coverage.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

Who: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

What: Regular Season Week 11

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington (Tom Werme, James Bates, Lyndsay Rowley)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Washington

Radio: Sirius Channel 99, XM Channel 194, Internet Channel 956

Point Spread: UVA -16

Over/Under: 46

Weather: 46 degrees, mostly sunny

Virginia's full 2019 football schedule

Week 1: at Pitt, W, 30-14

Week 2: vs.William & Mary, W, 52-17

Week 3: vs. Florida State, W, 31-24

Week 4: vs. Old Dominion, W, 28-17

Week 5: at Notre Dame, L, 20-35

Week 6: at Miami, L, 9-17

Week 7: vs Duke, W, 48-14

Week 8: at Louisville, L, 21-28

Week 9: at North Carolina, W, 38-31

Week 10: vs Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Week 11: vs. Liberty, TBA

Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech, TBA



























