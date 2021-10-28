Virginia vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Virginia vs BYU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 10:15 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Virginia (6-2), BYU (6-2)

Virginia vs BYU Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall is coming back to his old stomping grounds – he was terrific as the BYU head coach from 2005 to 2015 – and he’s bringing a team with a high-powered attack that’s bombing away on everyone.

Only WKU has a better air show than the Cavaliers who are averaging 405 yards per game while not ignoring the ground attack, especially over the four-game winning streak.

BYU has the defense to hold up, but it can’t make mistakes. It’s been awesome overall in turnover margin, but it turned it over four times in the loss to Boise State, and it struggled defensively on third downs in the loss to Baylor and allowed Washington State to convert 64% of its third down tries.

However …

Why BYU Will Win

The Cougar pass defense might be able to do just enough to hold up.

It’s used to facing strong passing games – Arizona State, Baylor, Washington State – and held up okay.

It got bombed on by Utah State, but the two turnovers helped on the way to the win. That was the only game the Cougars allowed multiple touchdown passes.

Arizona, Utah, and Baylor all threw one scoring pass, and that’s it along with the two given up to the Aggies. The secondary will allow Virginia to hit the midrange passes, but it’s not going to allow a whole slew of big things.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia is used to playing in close battles – it’s been in fun fights in three of its last four games, winning them all – but it’s not going to generate the takeaways needed to win the Bronco Bowl.

Both teams will bomb away. Expect more than 700 passing yards between the two, but BYU will run a wee bit better.

The home field will matter here. It’s the first time back in Provo for the Cougars since the loss to Boise State, and just the second home game since late September.

Virginia vs BYU Prediction, Lines

BYU 38, Virginia 34

Line: BYU -2.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 4

