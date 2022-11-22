Virginia-Virginia Tech football game canceled in aftermath of Charlottesville shooting that killed 3 players

Nov 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A memorial sign honoring the three University of Virginia football players who died in a shooting is seen on the sidelines during the first half between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Syracuse Orange at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia's football game against Virginia Tech scheduled for Friday has been canceled in the aftermath of the shooting in Charlottesville that claimed the lives of three Cavaliers football players.

The ACC announced the decision on Monday.

"The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration," the ACC news release reads.

The cancellation is the second straight after Virginia canceled last week's game against Coastal Carolina. That game was scheduled as Virginia's senior day and final home game of the season. The road game against Virginia Tech was scheduled to take place in Blacksburg. The matchup between the in-state rivals traditionally closes the regular season for both programs. The 3-7 Cavaliers aren't bowl eligible, and their season is over.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry died last week of gunshot wounds suffered in the Nov. 13 shooting in a campus parking garage. Mike Hollins was wounded in the attack. The suspected gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is a former walk-on member of the Virginia football team.

University police arrested Jones on No. 14. He's charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony.