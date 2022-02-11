Virginia vies to keep surging ahead vs. Georgia Tech

Virginia looks to keep the momentum going off of its best win of the season when the Cavaliers host Georgia Tech on Saturday in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled off a 69-68 upset on the road at No. 7 Duke on Monday.

Virginia trailed 68-66 on the final offensive possession of the game when Reece Beekman received a pass in the corner. Beekman knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the defense held on for one final possession to secure the victory against the Blue Devils.

"You have a tendency sometimes to make this bigger than it is when you come in here," Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett said after the win. "It's an unbelievable atmosphere; you grow up watching it. You know how talented their team is, Coach K, all of that. But we just said, 'Be laser-focused to start and play our kind of game.'"

The win was Virginia's third in a row, vaulting the Cavaliers up to sixth place in the league and giving them their longest ACC winning streak of the season in the process.

Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9 ACC) has dropped three of its last four games following a 79-70 setback at Miami on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets are now 1-4 on the road in conference play after squandering a 14-point lead against the Hurricanes.

Georgia Tech turned the ball over 18 times and shot just 29.2 percent from 3-point range. Two of its starters -- Khalid Moore and Rodney Howard -- did not score.

"First off credit to Miami," Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. "They're a very good basketball team. We had some chances; 18 turnovers (are) too many. Of course, our guys are going to compete and get after it, but in the end, we had a segment there where there was a little bit of a scoring drought and the turnovers got us."

--Field Level Media