Virginia Union running back Jada Byers hopes to return to Canton as a Hall of Famer

CANTON — Virginia Union head football coach Alvin Parker walked inside the Black College Football Hall of Fame exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to see his two fellow Virginia Union greats Saturday.

He saw the plaques of Willard Bailey, his former head coach at his alma mater, and Joe Taylor, who hired him to run the Panthers football program. In walks his current All-American running back Jada Byers, who Parker believes could be the next Virginia Union player to be enshrined in the BCFHOF and have his name on the wall along with the rest of the HBCU legends.

“He is definitely one of those level of guys,” Parker said about Byers. “One thing Jada does is make everyone around him better, and that’s what I’m happy to see. He is one of those guys that makes sure that everyone around him plays at a certain level. He’s going to bring his level. Hopefully, he is fortunate enough to be on this wall, too.”

Coming off a huge season a year ago, Byers kicked off his 2023 season in style Sunday afternoon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The junior rushed for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Virginia Union to a 45-13 win over Morehouse in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers breaks the tackle of Morehouse's Cameron Selders as he runs for a first-half touchdown in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, Sunday, in Canton.

The 5-foot-7 Byers led the nation with 1,920 rushing yards last year as a sophomore. He was a Harlon Hill finalist and a Lanier Award recipient in 2022. Throughout his football career, that New Jersey native has played with a purpose. His tour around the Pro Football Hall of Fame the day before Sunday's game only enhanced that sense of purpose.

“It inspires me a lot because I tell myself and my dad always told me we’re not playing football just to play football,” Byers said. “We play football to be in this room. If you are playing it just to play, you might as well just give up. Don’t be out there for fun. Be out there to be in the Hall of Fame. For me to get the experience and look at all the history on it and read all the history about it, it is great and special to be able to walk in here and know I could be here one day.”

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers stares at the wall filled with members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame in an exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum, Saturday.

When Byers found out Virginia Union would play in the BCFHOF Classic, he knew this would be a big deal. He also envisioned the nationally televised game as a job interview, a chance for HBCU players to showcase themselves to NFL scouts.

“For us to be who are we known to be and tell everybody, that this is an interview,” Byers said. “Everywhere you go, it’s a job interview. Come out here and give your best performance from both sides.”

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers dives in for a second-half touchdown Sunday.

Byers has high aspirations of playing in the NFL. He has a long way to go, but after his trip to Canton, he hopes to take it a step further and return to Canton one day, but this time as a Hall of Famer.

“It will mean a lot,” Byers said. “It will mean so much to me if all the work that I put in. Even getting the chance to get that knock on the door sooner or later ... it will mean so much to me because I was here my junior year. (And if) I am back here with surely my face or prints on one of these walls. It will mean a lot.”

Virginia Union running backs pose for a group photo at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

