Virginia tops Mississippi State 9-2 to win Charlottesville Regional, advance to Super Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Woolfolk settled down to pitch into the ninth inning after a rough start and No. 12 national seed Virginia scored six runs in its final time at bat in a 9-2 victory over Mississippi State, winning the Charlottesville Regional and earning a berth in the super regionals. Woolfolk surrendered a two-run home run to Dakota Jordan in the bottom of the first inning after Henry Ford’s RBI single gave the Cavaliers (44-15) a 1-0 lead in the top half. David Mershon had a one-out single before Jordan homered. Ford and Ference had RBI singles in the top of the third to put Virginia up 3-2.

