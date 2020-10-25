Virginia tight end makes insane catch in the back of the endzone

UVA tight end makes insane catch in the back of the endzone originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After three straight losses and down 7-0 to Miami, Virginia really needed a big play to build on. They got it from tight end Tony Poljan who made one of the best catches of the college football season on Saturday for a huge touchdown.

With the ball down at the Miami 2, UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong floated a pass to the back of the end zone. Poljan jumped up to get his hands on it, but was pushed by safety Bubba Bolden who tried to shove him out of bounds. It looked as if Poljan was far enough out that there was no way he would be able to make the catch. Then he did this:

Somehow Poljan managed to get the toe down for the unbelievable touchdown. That's a play the Cavaliers really needed and Virginia is now locked in a tight 7-7 game against the Hurricanes.