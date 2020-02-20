Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford pulls off behind-the-backboard shot that is sheer perfection

Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford defied the laws of physics against Miami on Wednesday. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Virginia Tech Hokies lost to the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night after three overtimes, but there was a moment of sheer beauty and perfection that makes college basketball worth it — even after a 3OT loss.

With Tech down 86-88 In the waning minutes of the second overtime, redshirt freshman Tyrece Radford made a phenomenal behind-the-backboard jump shot that seemed to defy physics and gravity. The ball fell right into the basket and tied the game, which helped Tech force a third overtime.

Radford almost fell out of bounds before he made the shot, but somehow recovered his balance and stayed in bounds. Then he managed to get upright and make a shot from literally behind the backboard while he was just inches from stepping out of bounds.

Virginia Tech may want to forget this hard fought loss, but Radford’s amazing basket deserves to be remembered.

