Virginia Tech vs Wofford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Virginia Tech vs Wofford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Virginia Tech (1-1), Wofford (0-2)

Virginia Tech vs Wofford Game Preview

Why Wofford Will Win

So what’s going right so far for the Terriers?

There aren’t a lot of mistakes, there aren’t a slew of penalties, and the defense is doing a decent job against the run.

Virginia Tech is struggling on third downs, it couldn’t stop screwing up in the loss to Old Dominion, and there’s nothing happening down the field with the passing game. The Hokies are averaging just over nine yards per completion, and …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

You can’t win if you don’t score, son.

You have scored as many points this 2022 college football season as the Wofford Terriers have.

The team hasn’t been totally miserable, but the offense has been awful in the passing game, the running game is averaging just 83 yards per game, and it hasn’t converted in the red zone losing the first two games to Chattanooga and Elon by a combined score of 57-0.

Virginia Tech has had its struggles so far, but the defense is doing just fine, especially on third downs. It leads the nation in third down stops, allowing both Old Dominion and Boston College to convert just 2-of-15 chances.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a true scrimmage for the Hokies before getting West Virginia and then a tough run in the ACC.

They have to sharpen up the passing game a little more, the offensive line has to generate a push to get more than 3.5 yards per carry, and they have to take some chances to see what works.

Story continues

It’s okay. It’s not like Wofford is going to score if it comes up with takeaways.

Virginia Tech vs Wofford Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 45, Wofford 0

Line: Virginia Tech -38, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Virginia Tech vs Wofford Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

Story originally appeared on College Football News