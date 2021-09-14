Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs West Virginia prediction and game preview.

Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Network: FS1

Virginia Tech (2-0) vs West Virginia (1-1) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Virginia Tech rolled through its first two games – sort of.

The defense rose up and stuffed North Carolina, and it kept rocking against the run in a 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee last week. The offense lost TE James Mitchell for the season, but QB Braxton Burmeister has been terrific, the running game is playing well, and the pass rush has been outstanding.

This might not be a high-octane offensive team full of firepower, but West Virginia isn’t going to take this a shootout. The 2021 Hokies seem to be just fine grinding away.

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineer defense has been terrific over the last six quarters. Playing Long Island University was a part of it, but it rose up to keep the team in the game in the loss to Maryland.

The run D is strong thanks to a whole lot of tackles for loss coming from several parts. Again, Virginia Tech doesn’t have a big-time O, and now the offensive front will be under more pressure than it was any time in the first two games.

The Hokies will have to push to get to 400 yards of total offense, the downfield plays haven’t shown up quite yet, and they have yet to have to make any sort of a decent comeback.

What’s Going To Happen

Who’ll turn the ball over? That’s going to be everything in this.

West Virginia hung with Maryland in the opener, but four giveaways were a killer in the loss.

Virginia Tech will be +2 in turnover margin, the run defense will keep the Mountaineers from controlling the clock, and the extra mistakes from the other side will be the difference in a bit of a defensive battle.

Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 23, West Virginia 20

Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

