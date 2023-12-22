Virginia Tech vs. Tulane: Odds and how to watch 2023 Military Bowl

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) runs for a gain against UTSA Roadrunners defensive back Ken Robinson (21) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave made the American Athletic Conference (AAC) championship game for the second season in a row in 2023 but ultimately lost 26-14 to No. 19 SMU for the title.

The AAC title game marked the Green Wave's first loss since Week 2 against No. 11 Ole Miss. Tulane worked back into the top 25 with 10 straight wins from mid-September through November. Though the loss to SMU guaranteed they would not make a New Year's Six Bowl as they did in 2022, the Green Wave ensured a postseason spot with their Week 8 win against North Texas.

Virginia Tech had a rough start to 2023, going 1-3 through their non-conference schedule. But Virginia Tech bounced back and got to 0.500 thanks to wins against Pitt, Wake Forest, and Syracuse. Losses to No. 15 Louisville and No. 18 NC State put the Hokies at 5-6 ahead of the season finale against Virginia. The Hokies won 55-17 in Charlottesville and sealed a spot in the postseason.

This is the first time the two programs will meet in the postseason. This is Tulane's first Military Bowl and Virginia Tech's third.

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech: odds, betting lines

The Virginia Tech Hokies are favorites to defeat the Tulane Green Wave, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Virginia Tech (-10)

Moneyline: Virginia Tech (-375); Tulane (+300)

Over/under: 44.5

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, Streaming

The Military Bowl is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m., ET, on December 27, 2023, and will be airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

How to watch: Catch Bowl game action with an ESPN+ subscription.

2023 bowl game schedule

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Military Bowl: Virginia Tech-Tulane odds, how to watch, bowl schedule