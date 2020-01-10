Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina State: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

As the calendar turns to January, the college basketball season switches from non-conference play to intense conference battles. In a strong conference like the ACC, that means that every game will be a challenge.

So when Virginia Tech and North Carolina State face-off on Saturday, it's sure to be an important contest for both teams.

For those Hokies, a Sweet-16 team from a year ago, they enter with an 11-4 (2-2) record after picking up a close win over Syracuse on Tuesday. The game was an impressive rebound performance following a loss to Virginia in which the team was held to just 39 points.

Virginia Tech's offense is led by redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II, who is averaging right around 17 points per game on the season. Though Nolley leads the way, the Hokies do also carry a balanced attack that features four players averaging more than seven points per game.

North Carolina State comes into the game with an identical record and is coming off a win as well, defeating Notre Dame 73-68 on Wednesday. The offense has an impressive amount of scorers with five players averaging double figures. C.J. Bryce and Markell Johnson lead the way with 16.1 and 13.9 ppg, respectively.

Two evenly matched teams, here's everything you need to know about the conference matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina State: How to Watch

Who: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina State

What: ACC Conference Basketball

When: Saturday, January 11, 2 p.m. EST.

Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

TV Channel: You can watch Virginia Tech vs. NC State on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports Washington Channel Finder). The game will also be re-aired on NBCSW at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Washington Live Player

