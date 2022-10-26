Virginia Tech vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27

Virginia Tech vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 27

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Virginia Tech (2-5), NC State (5-2)

Virginia Tech vs NC State Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

To try being nice about it …

It continues to be a rough run under first year head coach Brent Pry, but the team has been competitive enough at least push Miami a few weeks ago and now have two weeks off to build on.

The defense is battling. It’s the best in the ACC on third downs and isn’t awful against the run – that all comes from being strong at getting into the backfield.

NC State is still smarting from the loss to Syracuse, it has to try pushing on with QB Devin Leary banged up, and the other side doesn’t generate enough of a pass rush to be a problem for the struggling Hokie offensive front.

But …

Why NC State Will Win

Virginia Tech doesn’t score.

It’s been a struggle against everyone – who scores just ten points against North Carolina? There’s no ground game, the passing attack isn’t getting anything moving, and closing out decent drives with points is like pulling teeth.

Virginia Tech had two weeks off, but so did the NC State defense that’s bene struggling a bit against the run, but won’t have any issues with that in this.

The Hokies can’t move the chains – struggling to average three years per carry is part of that – and on there other side, the D isn’t coming up with enough takeaways to help the O.

What’s Going To Happen

Be conservative, grind it out, and NC State should be fine.

No, this hasn’t been the season the team was hoping for with two losses in the last three games, but everything will get back on track with a rejuvenated defense holding firm from the start.

The Wolfpack are 5-0 when hitting 100 yards rushing and 0-2 when they don’t. They’ll hit 100 without a problem.

Virginia Tech vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 30, Virginia Tech 10

Line: NC State -13.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Virginia Tech vs NC State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

