Virginia Tech vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ACC Network X

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Virginia Tech (1-0) vs Middle Tennessee (1-0) Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Now that’s more like it.

It might have only been a paycheck date against Monmouth – a 50-15 win – but for a program coming off a rough year and with a slew of new parts coming in, it was a nice way to start the season.

Former NC State QB Bailey Hockman was nearly perfect – throwing for over 200 yards and three scores with no picks – the defense came up with four takeaways, and after a slow start and helped by a big fourth quarter, it was a blowout win.

The Blue Raiders have some defensive stars to give the Hokies a few problems – LB DQ Thomas and S Reed Blankenship are two of the stronger players the Hokies will face.

However …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Okay, so not everything was perfect for the Blue Raiders.

It was Monmouth on the other side, and Middle Tennessee couldn’t run the ball effectively. The O line got roasted by a Hawk D that came up with way too many plays in the backfield against a ground attack that finished with fewer than 100 yards and averaged under three yards per carry.

The Virginia Tech defense was brilliant against North Carolina, swarming all over Sam Howell, dominating on third downs, and finishing with six sacks and nine tackles for loss. The Tech defensive front is about to eat against the Middle Tennessee offensive front.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The momentum will continue for the Hokies … after the first half.

There will be a wee bit of a letdown, and the offense will sputter a bit after an early score, but it’ll take a halftime reboot before the running game starts to work.

Story continues

It’ll be interesting for a while, but the Virginia Tech defensive pressure will take over.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Virginia Tech vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 41, Middle Tennessee 15

Virginia Tech -19.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings