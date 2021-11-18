Virginia Tech vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Virginia Tech vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Virginia Tech (5-5), Miami (5-5)

Virginia Tech vs Miami Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The JC Price era – as short as it might be – gets underway.

Virginia Tech blew out Duke 48-17, but the program decided to move on from Justin Fuente in a disappointing 5-5 season. As rough as this might be, the Hokies can still go bowling with a win here or at Virginia next week.

The Hokies defense has been playing well. The offensive side has been hit or miss, but the D hasn’t allowed more than 370 yards in any of the last three games, its giving up 373 yards per game overall, and it’s been great on third downs.

The offense might not be explosive, but it doesn’t screw up. It doesn’t turn the ball over, there aren’t a slew of penalties, and …

Why Miami Will Win

Miami should be able to take over the game with a few early scores. Virginia Tech is 0-4 when allowing more than 17 points, and Miami is averaging over 32 points per game.

While head coach Manny Diaz’s job status continues to be in jeopardy, the team keeps playing hard and well, and there’s still a chance for a decent season with a win this week, the free-space date with Duke next week, and a possible bowl game with a win in one of the last two.

The passing game continues to be terrific with Tyler Van Dyke stepping into the starring role, the running game might finally do something against the mediocre Hokie run D, and again …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not that Virginia Tech can’t get the O going – it did just fine against Duke, Syracuse, and Georgia Tech – but it’s mostly about trying to keep scores low and under control.

Story continues

The Hokies will want to play this in the 20s, and Miami will want to get this into the 30s.

Either way, it’ll be a close, fun game. Teams across the country have strangely played better – for the most part – after the coach got launched. Virginia Tech will put together a good day against the Miami D that can’t do enough to take the ball away.

Turnover margin will matter. Miami will outplay Virginia Tech, but being a -2 in takeaways will keep this close.

It’s a Miami game. It’ll come down to the final moments.

Virginia Tech vs Miami Prediction, Lines

Miami 31, Virginia Tech 30

Line: Miami -8, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

