Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Virginia Tech (3-4), Georgia Tech (3-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The running game has to keep on working.

The Hokies might have lost to Syracuse in a 41-36 shootout, but the ground attack had its best performance of the season with 260 yards thanks to a breakout 151-yard, three-touchdown day from freshman Malachi Thomas.

Now the Hokies need to do more of that, and then some.

Georgia Tech’s offense can’t move the chains. It’s last in the ACC in third down conversion, it doesn’t control the clock, and part of that comes from a run defense that’s hit-or-miss.

Virginia was able to run for 240 yards in its 48-40 win over the Yellow Jackets, and this week needs to be the Hokies’ turn.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Virginia Tech does a whole lot of things right, and then it loses.

It hasn’t beaten an FBS team since taking down Middle Tennessee back on September 11th, mainly because the offense is too inconsistent – the inefficient passing game has gone bye-bye at times over the last few weeks.

Even with last week’s outburst against Syracuse, the O struggles to get past 350 yards. That wasn’t the worst thing when the D was picking up the slack, but now teams are running wild on the front seven.

Pitt cranked up 208 yards against the Hokies, and then Syracuse took things to another level by ripping off 314. Georgia Tech might have lost to Virginia, but it ran for 270 yards.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Call this a bowl elimination game.

Story continues

Virginia Tech is starting a brutal final run of four road games in the last five, but the schedule isn’t that bad. Georgia Tech is starting a nice stretch of three home games in the last five, but it has a hard ceiling of Notre Dame and Georgia at the end.

Both teams desperately need this, but Georgia Tech needs it more. At home, its offense and running game will be a bit stronger.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Lines

Georgia Tech 30, Virginia Tech 27

Line: Georgia Tech -4, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings