Virginia Tech vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Virginia Tech vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Virginia Tech (2-7), Duke (6-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Virginia Tech vs Duke Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

It’s been a disastrous year for the Hokies, but they’re improving week after week – at least they’re competitive – and they’re in games.

No, the offense isn’t great, and no, the defense hasn’t been anything special, but they lost the last two games by two points combined and game Miami a fight in a 20-14 loss before that.

The running game isn’t working and the O struggles to get to 300 yards, but the defensive front is getting behind the line, the run D hasn’t been bad, and …

– CFP Rankings: Think, Know, Believe

Why Duke Will Win

Yeah, the offense is having problems. It got past 300 yards just twice against FCS teams so far and lost both games.

There isn’t enough of a downfield passing game to worry about and there are way too many mistakes being made. One game penalties are a problem, the next game turnovers are an issue, and not helping the cause is a defense that generated just four takeaways in the last eight games since the opening loss to Old Dominion.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Duke has been one of the season’s most pleasant surprises, and now it’s bowl eligible.

The turnovers are kept to a minimum mainly because the offense doesn’t have to press. The strong running game will keep on going with over 200 yards, and the defense will catch a break – the mediocre secondary won’t get bombed on.

Story continues

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Virginia Tech vs Duke Prediction, Line

Duke 30, Virginia Tech 20

Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Virginia Tech vs Duke Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News