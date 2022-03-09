Virginia Tech vs Clemson College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Clemson prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Virginia Tech vs Clemson How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Clemson (17-15), Virginia Tech (19-12)

Clemson vs Virginia Tech Game Preview, ACC Tournament

Why Clemson Will Win

The Tigers were terrific in the win over NC State on Tuesday, doing a nice job defensively against the three and coming up with a whopping 46 rebounds.

That’s not normal for Clemson. This isn’t normally a great rebounding team, but it’s good at shooting threes and solid at moving the ball around to set up the open shots.

It beat Virginia Tech just a few days ago 63-59 by hitting 40% from the outside, working well on the free throw line, and by holding the Hokies to just 37% from the field.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Virginia Tech has the defense to be even stronger. It couldn’t score against the Tigers four days ago, but the D wasn’t bad.

Will Clemson’s legs still be there after the NC State game? This should be another low scoring game between the Tigers and Hokies. Every stop will be big and every three will matter.

Virginia Tech is one of the best three point shooting teams in the nation hitting 39% of its tries. It it was just its average self from the outside against Clemson, it pulls it off, but …

Virginia Tech vs Clemson: What’s Going To Happen

Clemson has been great over the last several games. It withstood the big three-shooting Wake Forest offense and held up well in the other four games in the five game winning streak. Most importantly, the defense has stepped it up in a big way against the three.

Virginia Tech won’t go off from the outside, but the three-and-D style will do enough to stay ahead after one good first half burst. It’ll take a late three to survive in one of the better games of the day.

Clemson vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Lines

Virginia Tech 67, Clemson 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams