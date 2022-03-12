Virginia Tech upends North Carolina in ACC tournament semifinals

Chapel Fowler, The Fayetteville Observer
·1 min read

NEW YORK – Alas, no rivalry rubber matchup at the Barclays Center.

Duke took care of business and defeated Miami, but UNC fell to Virginia Tech, 72-59, in the second of Friday night’s two ACC tournament semifinals. That sends the scorching seventh-seeded Hokies into their first-ever conference tournament championship game, where they will play the top-seeded Blue Devils.

It also deprives ACC fans of a 12th all-time ACC tournament championship matchup between UNC and Duke. UNC leads that series 6-5, but Duke has won three in a row and four of the last five. The teams last played each other in a conference title game in 2011, with Duke winning 75-58 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

North Carolina forward Brady Manek reacts in front of Virginia Techguard Darius Maddox and forward Keve Aluma during the second half of their ACC tournament semifinal game.
North Carolina forward Brady Manek reacts in front of Virginia Techguard Darius Maddox and forward Keve Aluma during the second half of their ACC tournament semifinal game.

More: Duke's Paolo Banchero says he'd rather play UNC in ACC Tournament championship

Big bucks but underpaid: College basketball's top five men's coaches earning less than they should

Third-seeded UNC, which had won 12 of its last 14 games and was trending as an No. 8 NCAA Tournament seed entering Friday, trailed by many as 20 points to Virginia Tech and never held a lead past the 6:00 mark of the first half. Guard Darius Maddox had a team-high 20 points and four 3-pointers for VT, and forward Keve Aluma added 18 points.

Duke and Virginia Tech will play in Saturday’s ACC championship game at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Chapel Fowler is a recruiting reporter for The Fayetteville Observer and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him by email at cfowler@gannett.com or on Twitter at @chapelfowler.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Virginia Tech upsets UNC in ACC tournament semifinals

Recommended Stories