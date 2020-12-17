Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker announces he's transferring

Virginia Tech will have a new starting quarterback in 2021.

Hendon Hooker announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school. The Hokies finished the season at 4-6 and announced earlier in the week that they wouldn’t be going to a bowl game after the season.

Hooker said in his statement that he would be graduating this month and would be transferring as a graduate transfer. That means he’ll have the opportunity to enroll at a new school for the spring semester and participate in spring practices.

Nothing but love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F4FGJJMZNA — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) December 17, 2020

Hooker was 98-of-150 passing for 1,339 yards and nine Tds to five interceptions. He was also the team’s second-leading rusher with 120 carries for 620 yards and led the Hokies with nine rushing touchdowns. He played in eight of Virginia Tech’s 10 games in 2020.

Hooker immediately becomes the most accomplished QB on the transfer market in 2020. In 10 games in 2019 he was 99-of-162 passing for 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions while he rushed for 356 yards and five scores. Not-so-coincidentally, Virginia Tech was 8-5 in 2019.

The Hokies’ decision not to play in a bowl game this season means that the school is ending a 27-year streak of bowl games.

Virginia Tech's Hendon Hooker was the team's second-leading rusher in 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Grant Gunnell in transfer portal

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell is also looking for a new school. The Wildcats’ QB is in the transfer portal following the firing of coach Kevin Sumlin.

2019 3-star QB Grant Gunnell has entered the transfer portal after passing for 1,864 yards and 15 TD with #BearDown @rivalsmike@RivalsWoody @MattGOAZCATShttps://t.co/w91B4lPFoX — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 17, 2020

Gunnell played in four of Arizona’s five games in 2020. The former three-star recruit was 64-of-93 passing for 625 yards and threw for six touchdowns and two interceptions. A season ago he was 101-of-155 passing for 1,239 yards and nine TDs to just one interception.

Story continues

Arizona’s offense struggled as the Wildcats went 0-5 in 2020. Arizona averaged just 213 yards passing per game and 156 yards rushing as teams beat them by an average score of 40-17.

More from Yahoo Sports: