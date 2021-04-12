Will Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw be the Bears’ pick in Round 1?

We’re a little more than two weeks away from the start of the 2021 NFL draft, which means we’re in the home stretch of mock drafts and best-guesses from draft analysts.

One such analyst, The Draft Network’s Trevor Sikkema, posted his latest 2021 mock draft on Monday and has the Bears landing a bookend offensive tackle at No. 20 overall.

Sikkema sends Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to Chicago.

I’ve seen wide receivers mocked to the Bears in the first round but I just don’t get it. The offensive line is terrible and the logic that they don’t have much certainty in the current receivers beyond 2021 doesn’t hold water. This current regime has to win now or they’re gone. Offensive line has to be the pick, and Darrisaw is one of the best to get in this class.

I love this pick for the Bears. Darrisaw is a top-10 player on my board right now who I think is being underrated by most in draft media. He’s an experienced starter who possesses the physical makeup, baseline athleticism and above-average strength to reasonably project as a long-term starter in the NFL.

The Bears have a need at right tackle in 2021 following the release of Bobby Massie, and it’s possible that by selecting Darrisaw, they could have an eye on 2022 when it’s likely they’ll move on from Charles Leno Jr. at left tackle.

