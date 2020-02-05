Football players at Virginia Tech that are looking to pursue an opportunity elsewhere better think long and hard before making that decision.

Hokies head coach Justin Fuente is implementing a rule that will not allow players that have entered the transfer portal to return to the team, according to ESPN.

The head coach made his new rule public to the media during a session with reporters on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Across the country, many players that enter their name in the transfer portal do end up leaving their first university. In fact, the last three Heisman Trophy winners -- Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow -- were all quarterbacks that transferred from their original school.

But each year, several students do end up entering the portal before backing out and staying with their current program. Fuente believes entering the portal is an individual decision, and no longer one he wants to deal with.

"It's all individual," Fuente said. "I think it would be foolish to do it any other way."

The decision comes at an interesting time for the Hokies. Their starting quarterback from a season ago, Hendon Hooker, entered the portal last spring before withdrawing his name. The same goes for Hokies running back DeShawn McClease.

Fuente is not the only coach doing this. According to ESPN, former Maryland and now UConn head coach Randy Edsall is no longer considering players that enter the portal to join his team, and will only focus on high school and junior college players.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE TERPS NEWS:

Virginia Tech will no longer allow players that enter the transfer portal to return to the team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington