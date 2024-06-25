Virginia Tech’s Megan Duffy takes center stage as keynote speaker at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Valley Sports Club host an evening of inspiration and insight as Virginia Tech’s newly appointed head women’s basketball coach, Megan Duffy, stepped up as the keynote speaker in their meeting Monday night.

Megan Duffy brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in basketball coaching.

Her recent appointment to Virginia Tech’s coaching staff has generated considerable buzz, as she looks to bring her strategic skills and leadership to elevate the women’s basketball program.

Prior to her role at Virginia Tech, Duffy made waves in the basketball world through her coaching at Marquette and Miami of Ohio.

At the Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting, attendees listened to Coach Duffy’s vision for the Hokies’ women’s basketball program.

Her journey from a standout player at Notre Dame to a respected coach in the NCAA has equipped her with unique insights into what it takes to succeed in both arenas.

Megan Duffy said, “Well, one of the reasons I accepted the position was I was so excited to be in that community and be in a place where I had an incredible women’s basketball fan base. And, you know, we’re always continually trying to build, but at the same time, there’s a whole group of people who are ready to go force full force into the season.”

Duffy’s commitment to excellence on and off the court is sure to resonate with aspiring athletes, coaches, and fans alike.

“And that’s what I’m looking forward to get to know more people that will be Hokie fans for life and continue to meet our new team and grow with it. It’s not daunting. I want our standards to be high. I want us to win another championship at some point and really excited to get the job going,” Duffy added.

After the meeting, it’s clear Duffy plans to leave a lasting impression as she embarks on her journey to elevate Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball program to new heights of achievement and success.

