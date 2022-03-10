Virginia Tech knocks Clemson out of ACC tournament on Darius Maddox's overtime buzzer-beater

Darius Maddox made a 3-pointer to beat the final buzzer Wednesday night as Virginia Tech escaped with a 76-75 overtime win against Clemson in the second round of the ACC basketball tournament.

Seventh-seeded Virginia Tech will play No. 2 seed Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET Thursday in the quarterfinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Virginia Tech led by as many as 14 points in the second half before Clemson rallied to get within 60-55 with three minutes remaining. The Tigers continued on an 11-2 run to make it 61-59 with 1:38 left. P.J. Hall made a jump hook with seven seconds on the clock to push the game to an extra period.

Hall's free throw with 7 seconds left gave Clemson a 75-73 lead – and set the stage for Maddox's heroics.

Hall led Clemson with 16 points, while Chase Hunter had 13 and Hunter Tyson and David Collins both finished with 12. Keve Aluma led Virginia Tech with a game-high 19 points. Storm Murphy added 15 for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox shoots the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against Clemson.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Darius Maddox buzzer-beater gives Virginia Tech ACC win over Clemson