Virginia Tech kicking the tires on Keith McKnight

Standing all of 6-foot-6, four-star wing Keith McKnight certainly looks the part. His game is catching up to his physical tools these days, however, and college coaches are taking notice.

McKnight holds a handful of mid-major offers as things stand, but high-major programs are monitoring his progress this summer and could make things official with offers during the live period.

Rivals recently spoke to McKnight about the evolution of his game and where things stand in his process.

*****

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’d say I’m an athletic wing. I’m tall, lanky and get to the basket. I’m a slasher that has a jumper when he needs it. I like playing the 3.”

ON WHAT HE IS WORKING TO IMPROVE:

“I’m working on my mid-range game and finishing over big defenders – floaters, going high off the glass – stuff like that.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I have a visit lined up to Yale pretty soon.”

ON YALE:

“They’re locked into basketball there. That’s a part of it, but the school part impacts your whole life. That’s a lifetime goal you can achieve. It can set you for life.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN CLOSE CONTACT:

“Virginia Tech, Virginia and Loyola Marymount are talking to me most, I’d say.”

ON THE MESSAGE FROM VIRGINIA TECH:

“They have been telling me that they like the way I play. They like my defense most. They say they love my defense and that’s what they need down there. They haven’t offered yet, but they’re watching me.”

RIVALS' REACTION

McKnight is definitely worth keeping an eye on during the live period as the 6-foot-6 wing has the potential to grab some high-major offers while running with the PSA Cardinals in the Nike EYBL.

McKnight averaged 9.5 PPG through his first six games this grassroots season and scored 18 points on 8-for-9 shooting against Team Final a couple weeks back.

His long-term potential is intriguing based on his size and raw talent, so he’s definitely worth monitoring as he adds polish.