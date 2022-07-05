Virginia Tech Hokies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Virginia Tech Hokies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Dax Hollifield, LB Sr.

The longtime main man defender with 6-1, 239-pound size and good quickness earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors last season. He made 274 tackles with ten sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and four broken up passes with two forced fumbles over his last four seasons.

Chamarri Conner, S Sr.

A two-time Honorable Mention All-ACC defensive back, he’s got 6-0, 205-pound size with 234 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and with 17 broken up passes with four forced fumbles in his last three seasons.

Alan Tisdale, LB Jr.

The 6-3, 228-pound veteran linebacker made 195 tackles with 5.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and broke up six passes in three seasons.

Nasir Peoples, S Jr.

The 6-0, 202-pound Honorable Mention All-ACC safety made 88 tackles with an interception with three broken up passes with two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery last season.

Jadan Blue, WR Sr.

The 6-0, 190-pound former Temple receiver earned Second Team All-AAC honors in 2019 with 95 catches for 1,067 yards and four scores, and made 169 grabs for 1,672 yards with ten touchdowns over his four seasons.

Grant Wells, QB Soph.

A First Team All-Conference USA passer in 2020 hitting 61% of his passes for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns and nine picks at Marshall, last year he connected on 66% of his throws for 3,535 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 picks. He also ran for 231 yards and nine scores over the last two years.

Kaden Moore, OG Soph.

One of the team’s good young blockers coming off a good freshman season. The 6-3, 311-pounder will work at one of the guard spots.

TyJuan Garbutt, DE Sr.

6-1 and 252 pounds, he’s an edge rusher with 92 tackles with 5.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss with two fumble recoveries and a TD in three seasons in the last four years.

Malachi Thomas, RB Soph.

The 6-0, 197-pound sophomore ran for 440 yards – 4.7 yards per carry – on 93 carries last season and caught two passes for 33 yards.

Parker Clements, OT Soph.

An all-star caliber tackle, he took over on the right side last year and started most of the season and was a key reserve in the other games. He’ll lock in at one tackle spot in fall camp.

