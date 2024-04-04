Virginia Tech hires Marquette’s Megan Duffy to replace Kenny Brooks as women’s basketball coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that it has hired Megan Duffy away from Marquette to replace Kenny Brooks as women’s basketball coach.

Duffy guided the Golden Eagles (23-8) to their second straight NCAA Tournament this season, where the tenth-seed lost to Mississippi, 77-65 in the opening round. She led Marquette to a 110-46 record over five years, including a 64-30 record in the Big East.

Duffy has agreed to a six-year contract at Virginia Tech. Brooks, who guided the Hokies to the Final Four a year ago, left to take over at Kentucky.

