Virginia Tech head coach praises Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca: ‘Great preparation’

Brent Pry has tremendous respect for the Rutgers football coaching staff. It is an opinion developed by the Virginia Tech head coach from his own experience in the coaching ranks.

In his second year at Virginia Tech (1-1), Pry faces a rebuilding job that’s not as drastic as that being undertaken by head coach Greg Schiano at Rutgers (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten). But it is still long overdue in Blacksburg and likely won’t be overnight.

Saturday’s game could be a potential statement for either rebuilding program (3:30 PM ET, Big Ten Network)

Pry knows the Rutgers coaching staff quite well, with some deep ties to several members of the coaching staff. Rutgers has had a solid start to the season, something that isn’t much of a surprise to Pry.

In particular the impact of Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, in his first year back with the Scarlet Knights, is something that Pry sees on tape.

Pry, who was the defensive coordinator at Penn State prior to taking the Virginia Tech job, overlapped on staff with Ciarrocca at Happy Valley.

“Just knowing Kirk Ciarrocca, very methodical. Great preparation. When I coached against him, coached with him. Being very diligent in his study. Being very good at what they do in staying on schedule. I think what you’re seeing right now out of their offense is a few things they do well that they hang their hat on,” Pry told reporters on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “They don’t ask too much of their quarterback. They have a good-sized front, both tackles are good-sized guys. I think they’re a good physical front, they got a back that runs hard. Tight end’s a veteran. Their grad transfer tight end is big, he’s a veteran as well. He has a methodical approach, he’s diligent. I think there is a great preparation that Kirk puts into it. That’s what you’re seeing right now.”

A once dominant program that made bowl games an annual tradition, Virginia Tech has had four losing seasons in their last five years. That includes last year when they went 3-8 in what was Pry’s first season with the Hokies.

Pry began his press conference on Tuesday by praising the Rutgers staff, including highlighting two offseason additions in Ciarrocca and offensive line coach Patt Flaherty.

“We got a great challenge in Rutgers. Tremendous respect for Greg Schiano. Coached against him at Penn State. Coached against Kirk Ciarrocca, coached with Kirk Ciarrocca. Tremendous respect for Pat Flaherty, their offensive line coach. Knows these guys well,” Pry said. “They’ve always been stingy on defense. It’s no different this year, they’re a top 20 group right now.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire