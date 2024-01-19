Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore leaves Duke game due to injury

DURHAM — Georgia Amoore, starting point guard for No. 14 Virginia Tech, left Thursday night's game at Duke with an injury, apparently to her face.

After having a pass stolen by the Blue Devils' Reigan Richardson, Amoore went to the floor in a battle for the ball. After the play was whistled dead, Amoore stayed on the floor in obvious pain.

The injury appeared to be to her head. She took an elbow from Richardson during the skirmish.

Amoore held a towel to her face and left the court with a trainer with 6:36 remaining in the third period and the Hokies trailing 29-26 after jumping out to an 13-1 lead. She did not return for the remainder of the game, won by Duke, 63-46.

Here is the moment Georgia Amoore went down — looks like a elbow to the eye/face area #ACCN #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/jIjj6oPM84 — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) January 19, 2024

Duke is 11-5 overall, 3-2 in the ACC. No. 14 Virginia Tech is 13-3, 4-1.

Amoore was named ACC Tournament MVP last season after the Hokies won the title. They went on to the Final Four, losing to eventual national champion LSU.

This story is developing and will be updated.

