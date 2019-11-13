Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech: Date, time, TV Channel, how to watch
Week 12 of college football season is here.
Virginia Tech is currently having a decent season with a 6-3 record. The Hokies just upset Wake Forest to hand the Demon Deacons their second loss this season.
Georgia Tech, on the other hand, hasn't had that successful of a season this year, with a 2-7 record. They've only won against similar competitor Miami, beating them 28-21, and sneaking by USF with a four-point victory.
When looking at both teams side to side, it seems that this Saturday's game is in favor of Virginia Tech, but we will see what Georgia Tech will come up with in order to compete.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech
Who: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech
What: Regular Season Week 12
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington
Live Stream: NBC Sports Washington
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 201, Streaming 964
Weather: 44 degrees, sunny
Virginia Tech's full 2019 football schedule
Week 1: at Boston College, L, 35-28
Week 2: vs. Old Dominion, W, 31-17
Week 3: vs. Furman, W, 24-17
Week 4: vs. Duke, L, 45-10
Week 5: at Miami, W. 42-35
Week 6: vs. Rhode Island, W, 34-17
Week 7: vs. North Carolina, W, 43-41
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: at Notre Dame, L, 20-21
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest, W, 36-17
Week 11: at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Week 12: vs. Pitt, TBA
Week 13: at Virginia, TBA
Week 14: ACC Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech's full 2019 football schedule
Week 1: at Clemon, L, 52-14
Week 2: vs. USF, W 14-10
Week 3: vs. The Citadel, L, 27-24
Week 4: BYE
Week 5: at Temple, L, 24-2
Week 6: vs. North Carolina, L, 38-22
Week 7: at Duke, L, 41-23
Week 8: at Miami, W, 28-21
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: vs. Pitt, L, 20-10
Week 11: at Virginia, L, 33-28
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Week 13: vs. NC State, 8:00 p.m.
Week 14: vs. Georgia, TBA
